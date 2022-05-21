Wesleyan isn’t finished yet.
The Wolves earned redemption last week when they took down defending state champion Mount Paran Christian in the Class A Private semifinals. The epic series went three games — two of which were extra-inning affairs — before Cooper Blauser put it to bed with a walk-off hit in the eighth inning of Game 3.
Avenging the loss to MPC in the 2021 state finals was in the minds of those around the Wesleyan baseball program this season. It would’ve been difficult for that not to be the case. But getting past the Final Four and back into the championship series was only half of the goal.
The other half? Bringing a state title back to Peachtree Corners.
They’ll get a chance to do just that against North Cobb Christian this week in the state championship series at Coolray Field beginning Tuesday evening with first pitch for Game 1 slated for 5 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. If necessary, the teams will return to the home of the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday for a decisive Game 3 at 6 p.m.
“It’s not redemption that we’re necessarily seeking. We just want to get the state championship for ourselves. We want to be the team to do it,” Wesleyan senior Nate Kerpics said. “I’m sure all of us want to do it for the team last year; kind of like revenge or whatever. But all of us want to do it for ourselves. We just want to win a state championship for Wesleyan.”
Kerpics played an integral role in leading the Wolves past the Eagles in the Final Four.
In Game 3, he made a relief pitching appearance and inherited a five-run deficit. A shaky start to his outing saw MPC’s lead grow to 6-0 before Kerpics could record an out. But the senior right-hander settled in and produced a gutsy performance that kept the Wolves’ season alive.
Kerpics tossed four innings before exiting the game with it tied at 6-all heading to the eighth. He stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout in the fourth inning; worked clean fifth and sixth innings; then once again ended a scoring threat with an inning-ending strikeout in the seventh.
His performance encapsulated the never-say-die mentality the Wolves have taken on this year.
“I feel we’re incredibly resilient. I don’t think there’s a lead that we can’t overcome. We could go down 10-0 and come back the next inning; I don’t think it matters,” Kerpics said. “We have such a tight group and all the boys trust each other. We pick each other up.”
Prior to last week’s series finale, Wesleyan head coach Brian Krehmeyer noted a shift in perspective between the 2021 state finals and the 2022 state semifinals. The Wolves, he said, entered last season’s championship series as the on-paper favorite. Due to the runner-up finish, however, they came into last week as underdogs.
The Wolves embraced their newfound identity and used it for fuel. They have no intention of straying away from that mindset in the upcoming state finals.
“Instead of being the hunted, we’re the hunter now,” Krehmeyer said. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. We have something to prove.”
For the second year in a row, a Cobb County baseball team will stand between Wesleyan and a state title.
North Cobb Christian finished second in Region 7 behind MPC, its two league losses coming against the reigning state champions. The Eagles survived three-game sets against No. 3 seed Holy Innocents’ and top-seeded First Presbyterian in the first and second rounds of the playoffs, respectively. They swept their way past Prince Avenue, 2-0 and 6-1, before a Final Four sweep of Fellowship Christian, 8-6 and 6-0.
“North Cobb Christian is a worthy opponent, a very good ball club,” Krehmeyer said. “They came up runner-up to Mount Paran in the regular season. They’ve got some top-flight arms.”
Pitching has been the strength of NCC’s club this season. The Eagles come into the title bout allowing just a hair under three runs per game, boasting a run differential of +199 through 37 contests. Conversely, the Wolves have surrendered 138 runs through 38 games (3.63 per) but have still powered past opponents, plating a remarkable 381 runs.
Last week Krehmeyer compared Wesleyan’s series with MPC to the United States hockey team’s battle with the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. He noted that people often think the U.S. won the gold medal with their “Miracle on Ice” game, forgetting they had to face Finland two days later in their final contest.
“We told (our players),” Krehmeyer said, “that there’s one more series that they have to go out and compete for.”
Wesleyan took two days to celebrate knocking off MPC. They’ve since gone back to work.
After all, the job isn’t finished.
“We didn’t play how we wanted to last year, but we have to put that behind us,” said Blauser, who sent the Wolves back to the championship with a walk-off single Tuesday. “We’re playing great ball right now. All we’ve got to do is come out and play our game. Don’t do too much, don’t be a hero. Everybody just do their role and we’ll be just fine.”
