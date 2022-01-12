Deon Lendore, an Olympic and world championship medalist from Trinidad and Tobago, died in a car accident in Texas on Monday. He was 29.
According to Texas A&M University, for whom Lendore had worked as a volunteer assistant coach over the past two seasons, the sprinter was returning home from practice when he was involved in an automobile accident.
Lendore competed at three Olympic Games and ran the anchor leg of the men's 4x400m relay final at the 2012 Olympics in London as his country won bronze.
He won silver in the same event at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, before claiming individual bronze medals in the 400m at the 2016 and 2018 World Indoor Championships.
"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on an (sic) off the track," said a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.
"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many."
Lendore competed at his third Olympics in Tokyo last year, placing eighth with Trinidad and Tobago in the 4x400m final and reaching the 400m semifinals. He also finished third in the 400m final at the Diamond League in Zurich last September.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
