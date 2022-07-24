277518883_10224470169613917_2886713110313053106_n.jpg

Rick Howard, left, is retiring after 31 years as a baseball coach.

 Special Photo

A great coach can impact young people’s lives in a positive manner.

Through 31 years of coaching, former Brookwood head baseball coach Rick Howard impacted hundreds of lives, including mine. Howard announced officially Saturday morning that he would be retiring from coaching. Now Howard has the opportunity to be a dad and watch his sons Rhett and Reid continue to grow up.

