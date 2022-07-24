A great coach can impact young people’s lives in a positive manner.
Through 31 years of coaching, former Brookwood head baseball coach Rick Howard impacted hundreds of lives, including mine. Howard announced officially Saturday morning that he would be retiring from coaching. Now Howard has the opportunity to be a dad and watch his sons Rhett and Reid continue to grow up.
Personally, Coach Howard impacted my life by allowing me to be “one of the guys”, when he extended the opportunity for me to become the Brookwood baseball social media manager in 2013. This opportunity opened the door for me to become involved with the basketball and football programs later in high school.
Coach Howard challenged me in many ways, I will never forget climbing the steps of the bus for our first road trip to Collins Hill my freshman year. The biggest takeaway from playing for Coach Howard is the concept of the boat. Coach Howard emphasized that everyone had to be in “the boat” and pulling in the same direction in order for us to have success as a team.
Coach Howard taught me that high school athletics is more than winning. This is an idea foreign to some parents and coaches in today’s day and age. Coach Howard also placed an importance on building relationships and character, although he also was a very successful coach, winning four region championships at both Lambert and Brookwood. In 2008, Howard led Brookwood to its second state championship. Howard led the Broncos to a 34-3 record and a No. 3 national ranking.
But what matters most is the impact he had and continues to have on his players. Former Brookwood second baseman, Brock Baughcum said “No palms up will stick with me forever. When you think about top baseball minds and role models, Coach Howard is at the top of the list.”
Former Brookwood third baseman, Jonathan White, spoke on Coach Howard’s impact saying, "I appreciate everything he did for me in my time at Brookwood. He was a true mentor and a key part in my development as not only a ball player, but as a man as well. He had my back.”
Coach Howard will always be remembered as one of the good guys in the coaching profession. Coupled with the retirement of Titus Martin at the end of the 2022 season, this is truly an end of an era for Brookwood baseball and Gwinnett County athletics.
Jacob Oldknow is a 2017 Brookwood grad who worked with the baseball, basketball and football programs during high school.
