Jacob Oldknow, a Brookwood graduate and Georgia Gwinnett College student, enjoyed a special weekend in Las Vegas at UFC 266 after winning a national contest with the UFC and Howler Head Whiskey. Oldknow and his brother wrote and recorded a 30-second Howler Head commercial for the contest.
Oldknow, a staff correspondent for the Daily Post, shared his experience with the Daily Post.
Growing up an avid sports fan with a disability like cerebral palsy, I was unable to play any competitive sports with able-bodied kids. So at least the opportunity to go to an event and be able to experience the excitement in the air and feel the adrenaline run through my body is very important to me.
It started with going to Georgia football games at Sanford Stadium with my grandparents. Then at 9 years old, my passion for MMA was ignited watching Randy Couture and Brock Lesnar clash at UFC 91 in November 2008. In 2012, my dad took me to Creighton MMA in Suwanee, ran by former UFC fighter Paul Creighton. While there, I used the MMA training to help build my balance and core strength.
Over the years, I was a casual fan of the UFC who watched several events a year. I became a hard-core fan when the UFC was leading the world in reopening by being the first sport back amid the pandemic, and they haven’t looked back since. When I saw on Twitter that the UFC was offering a contest for a free trip to UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and when the card was announced to be headlined by the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, I knew it would be a great opportunity for me and my brother to experience a live UFC event. The contest was to create a 30-second commercial for Howler Head Whiskey, the official flavored whiskey partner of the UFC. Howler Head Whiskey is a banana infused Kentucky bourbon. Making the video was extremely difficult, but luckily for me my brother Justin is one of the most talented people I know when it comes to editing video and creating content. I gave him the entire creative license on this project. I had the story to tell, his job was just to craft it in a creative way.
In collaboration with my dad, we wrote the script for the video. That night, it took us 20 takes to record the voiceover for the video due to my stuttering and breath support issues. We spent Christmas Day shooting visuals for the video in Lilburn Park. We used Howler Head's “Dare to be different" slogan in the video to show that people with disabilities can do and achieve whatever they want in life and overcome obstacles to achieve success. The title of the video was "Shot of Courage." We posted the video on December 30th. The response was overwhelmingly positive, but like anything online, there were some trolls. I experienced everything from getting called a retard to some guy on Instagram challenging me to a fight. In this situation, the only opinion that really mattered was that of UFC president Dana White and Howler Head Whiskey. Then I got a call from the Las Vegas area code and thought to myself "I don’t know anybody from Las Vegas." I let the phone go to voicemail, and was jolted with excitement when I listened to the voicemail and the voice on the other end was Dana White. He explained that we had won the contest. But we didn’t have our passports in on time so we couldn’t go to Abu Dhabi. Thankfully, Dana White said “no big deal kid, any fight you want to go to in the US we will take care of you." I jumped off the couch and exclaimed, "mom, we won!" Then I called him back and we talked for a couple minutes, and it was very nerve-racking.
We chose UFC 266 in Las Vegas because my brother would be 21 years old by then and be able to experience Vegas fully. The UFC then emailed us over the following months to set up flights and hotel accommodations for the weekend of September 25th. On Friday morning, the flight to Las Vegas had my mind racing with nerves and excitement. Once at the airport, we boarded our 11 a.m. flight to Las Vegas, and the anticipation was building, which made the 3 hour and 37 minute flight seem like it lasted forever. We arrived in Vegas at noon Pacific Time. We were picked up by our driver Omar and raced to meet UFC social media manager Eric Yee for a tour of the UFC‘s state of the art Apex. Eric was waiting on me with a signed bottle of Howler Head Whiskey from Dana White. Inside the Apex, we were able to see the Ultimate Fighter wall with the jerseys from 28 of the 29 seasons of the reality series. We also were able to see various rooms inside the complex, including the training room, the warm-up room and the photography area, where we met with the UFC’s head photographer. On the tour, I expressed to Eric my aspirations for working for the UFC in any capacity. I also explained that presently I write preview articles for almost every event for the Gwinnett Daily Post since UFC 262.
I started writing because it is something I can physically do with the help of talk to text and I can see a future in writing after college. I saw a void in UFC coverage, not just in Gwinnett County but also across the country. My goal is to help grow the sport in any way that I can. After the tour, we went back to our hotel at Park MGM and got checked in. While in line, we met UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal, who is known as one of the best welterweights in the world. Most people know him from when he knocked Ben Askren out with a flying knee in just five seconds. We talked about the upcoming fights the next day and I wished him luck on his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards on December 11.
Next on the itinerary were ceremonial weigh-ins at the Park Theater. The place was packed to its capacity of 6,400. The Diaz army and Brian Ortega fans took over. This is understandable since both men are from nearby California. The atmosphere at the Park Theater far exceeded my expectations. For dinner Friday night, we went to an incredible Italian restaurant inside the hotel called Eataly, where I had a great Caesar salad. For a nightcap, I tried my luck at the slots and came away with $60.
Then it was fight day! We got up, ate breakfast and then went to the Sports Book to watch Georgia’s dominant win over Vanderbilt. After breakfast, my brother Justin helped me get changed into my suit. Then we were ready to go across the street to T-Mobile arena for the fights! I wanted to get there for early prelims; while we were in line for tickets we met Ricky Turcios, the champion from the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, Season 29. Our seats were unbelievable! We sat in our seats and Dana White's personal section just 10 feet away from the octagon. The card was unbelievable from start to finish!
During the 20-minute break between the early and main prelims, Eric brought the broadcast team over to introduce us, including possibly my favorite fighter of all time, Daniel Cormier. Cormier was a champion at both light heavyweight and heavyweight. He will no doubt be a Hall of Famer one day. He asked Justin about his wrestling career and thanked us for coming. As he left, he laughed at my playful jab about his former rival Jon Jones. Then we met the UFC’s play-by-play man John Anik and sideline reporter Megan Olivi. It was especially cool for me to meet John Anik because I am a loyal listener to his podcast, The Anik and Florian podcast. It was extremely special to meet the people that you watch on TV every Saturday. They couldn’t have been nicer. Prior to the main card, Dana White came over to our seats to officially meet us and we talked for a few minutes. I joked with him about the UFC needing to come back to Atlanta soon. He replied, "We will once the world stops going crazy!"
The main card atmosphere was electric! The atmosphere and T-Mobile Arena Saturday night was very comparable to what you would hear on a fall college football Saturday. The crowd reached its loudest point when Nick Diaz made his return to the octagon against Robbie Lawler. Unfortunately for the Diaz army, Nick lost via TKO in the third round after breaking his nose. We had the privilege of sitting behind Valentina Shevchenko’s family, and she was dominant in her sixth straight title defense in the Women’s Flyweight with a knockout victory over Lauren Murphy. During the main event, the crowd erupted when Ortega had a guillotine choke in deep on the champion Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski escaped and hung on to retain his Featherweight belt. As I reflect on the trip of a lifetime, the UFC took extremely good care of us and I am grateful. I look forward to being able to go to another fight in the near future.
