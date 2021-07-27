Oklahoma and Texas took another step toward potential membership in the SEC on Tuesday.
The two schools, currently in the Big 12, issued a joint release that they have formally notified the SEC that want “an invitation for membership” into the conference. The SEC confirmed that with its own release later Tuesday morning.
“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC’s 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership.”
According to ESPN sources, the SEC president and chancellors are expected to meet Thursday to discuss the membership request of Oklahoma and Texas. The two schools’ petition is to join the league beginning July 1, 2025, but they could join the SEC as early as 2022 if they each pay a Big 12 penalty in the $75 to $80 million range.
The SEC currently sits at 14 schools. It last added to its membership in 2012 when Texas A&M and Missouri both left the Big 12 to join the conference. It also expanded in 1990 when Arkansas and South Carolina joined the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.