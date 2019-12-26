ATLANTA – Saturday’s College Football semifinal matchup between No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl see the Sooners as 13.5-point underdogs.
The players have heard it since the matchups were announced weeks ago — they have no chance at beating the Tigers and their high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
But one thing the Sooners have that the Tigers don’t is a team full of players who have been to the College Football Playoff, and one player (Jalen Hurts) who will be playing in his seventh playoff game in four years, with his team going 4-2 in the previous six.
“It helps,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said the past experience. “We’ve had some things to compare it against. The players have been through it, so not all of this is new. All of the hype, we’ve experienced it before. It doesn’t make the difference by itself, but if we handle it the right way it should.”
Hurts’ experience could also prove to be pivotal as he’s had a business-like attitude ever since he arrived in Norman, Okla., via transfer from Alabama.
“When you’re thrown into a new environment with all of these changes, coming in, I wanted to establish what type of intent I had, the focus I wanted to have and understand that you have to turn it up another notch," Hurts said.
That intent has Hurts poised to lead his team to possibly his fourth straight national title game, something that only his former Alabama teammates, who graduated last year, have experienced.
To do so, Hurts will be heavily depended on after a season with 3,634 passing yards, 1,255 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns.
“We have to go out there and execute and do our job. We just have to go out there and do what we do,” he said.
Wide receiver Ceedee Lamb believes that despite the Sooners’ underdog status, they’re still confident in their ability to come out on top.
“They’re here, just like we are. At the end of the day, we still have to play football,” he said.
The Quarterback Whisperer
Whether it’s Hurts, or Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray, many experts are in awe of what Riley has been able to do with quarterbacks at Oklahoma. Regardless of who has been behind center, they’ve experienced success, with Mayfield and Murray winning Heismans, while Hurts finished second to Burrow.
But Riley said don’t give him all of the credit as it takes a team of people that makes the quarterbacks successful.
“I’m proud of what those guys have done,” Riley said. “It takes so many people. It’s their teammates, all the other coaches. For something to run well on the football field, the amount of time and effort that goes into that, for so many people is a lot. I’m excited at how well they’ve played and the opportunities they’ve created for themselves, but also for all of the people that have helped them get there.”
That kind of success and support was a major reason why Hurts chose to transfer to Oklahoma.
“It was a perfect storm and a great opportunity for me to come and do something great,” he said.
Forward thinking pays off for Hurts
It’s easy to see the success Hurts had on the field during his time at Alabama and how easy the decision was to transfer to another school. However, none of that would’ve been possible had Hurts not graduated early from Alabama with a degree in public relations.
“I put myself in a situation in high school early on where I allowed myself to graduate high school early,” Hurts said. “I enrolled in Alabama early (and) did all of the Deshaun Watson scout team stuff there. I loaded up on my classes and I wanted to graduate as fast as I could and maximize that opportunity I had.”
The drive to be successful in the classroom was something Hurts said comes from self-motivation, but that’s just how he and his siblings are.
“It’s always been self-motivating,” he said. "My dad never had the grades I had. My mom’s smart. I’m not saying my dad’s not smart, but my dad always acknowledged the fact that his kids, my brother and little sister, have always had good grades. I think my family takes great pride in that.”
Louisiana roots
Most people don’t know and he doesn’t really like to give the long story about it, but Lamb was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, which is 59 miles from LSU’s Baton Rouge campus.
“Family moved (to Houston). It’s a pretty long story... I grew up an LSU fan," Lamb said. "When you're from Louisiana, that’s all you know — purple and gold. I always wanted to play for LSU, but now I’m playing against LSU, it’s a different kind of approach. At the end of the day, you have to go back to your roots. I know where I’m from. I’m going to rep where I’m from. (The struggle) made me the person I am today.”