Current Ohio State and former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Justin Fields launched a petition Sunday in hopes of reversing the Big Ten Conference’s decision to call off the fall football season.
Fields sent out a message via Twitter on Sunday morning with a link to the petition and the comment, “This cause is close to my heart - please sign.”
The petition, addressed to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and the conference’s presidents and athletic directors, asks that football players and football teams in the Big Ten be allowed to make their own choice on whether to play the 2020 season.
As of 2:15 p.m., the petition already had more than 85,000 signatures.
“We want to play,” Fields wrote. “We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”
Fields joins a long list of college athletes hoping to play their fall seasons in 2020. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been among the most vocal about allowing football to happen this fall.
The Big Ten and Pac 12 both announced earlier this week they have postponed the 2020 football season with hopes of having a spring season instead. Players and coaches responded with concerns over the safety of having two football seasons in 2021 so close together.
The Big Ten has faced considerable blowback, particularly from schools like Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State, on its cancellation of the 2020 season. An outspoken group of parents of Big Ten players released a letter to Warren wanting answers for why the season was called off.
