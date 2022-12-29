Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Turner (29), cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar (42) wear visors over their helmets as they run through drills during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Football First Practice

 Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

ATLANTA — It may be December, but Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Ohio State features the return of former North Gwinnett defensive back Jordan Hancock, who is a reserve for the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes.

Hancock, who signed with the Buckeyes in the Class of 2021 as a four-star recruit, has gotten into 13 games for the Buckeyes over the last two years, including six this year. But returning home for the playoff semifinal has a special significance for him.

