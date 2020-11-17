Who: Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter
Position: Wide receiver/defensive back
Class: Junior
Highlights: Caught 15 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Mill Creek that clinched the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship
Coach Lenny Gregory’s take: “The kid’s the best player in the country. I dare somebody to find a better player than him.”
