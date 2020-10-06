Who: Dacula’s Kyle Efford
Position: Running back
Class: Junior
Highlights: Rushed 18 times for 274 yards and a touchdown, and had 11 tackles (three for losses) and three quarterback hurries on defense in a win over Mountain View
Coach Clint Jenkins’ take: “Kyle’s a guy you never have to worry about. He’s going to give it his all. He plays his absolute guts out. I’m glad he’s on our team. I’m super proud of Kyle and the way he plays. He did that (offensively) while playing defense, too. He’s a super special guy, just a lot of guts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.