Who: Lanier’s Reese Scott
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had 12 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to Dacula
Coach Korey Mobbs’ take: “Reese is an extremely hard worker who rose to the occasion for us Friday night. As a staff, we knew it was only a matter of time before he had a breakout game. He is a humble young man that plays with the same intensity regardless of the number of times he touches the ball.”
