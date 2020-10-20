Who: Parkview’s Jared Brown
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
Highlights: Had seven catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Newton
Coach Eric Godfree’s take: “Jared has been our leader for our wide receivers and he has been playing like a leader the last few games. too. He has great speed and uses it well to create space for our quarterback to get him the ball and he's really impressive with the ball in his hands, too. It's been a lot of fun seeing his work on the practice field turn into explosive plays on the game field.”
