Jared_Brown.jpg

Jared Brown

Who: Parkview’s Jared Brown

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Highlights: Had seven catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Newton

Coach Eric Godfree’s take: “Jared has been our leader for our wide receivers and he has been playing like a leader the last few games. too. He has great speed and uses it well to create space for our quarterback to get him the ball and he's really impressive with the ball in his hands, too. It's been a lot of fun seeing his work on the practice field turn into explosive plays on the game field.”

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.