Who: Mill Creek’s Josh Battle
Position: Running back/linebacker
Class: Senior
Highlights: Rushed 14 times for 170 yards and a touchdown, along with three tackles and a sack on defense, in a win over Newton
Coach Josh Lovelady’s take: “His versatility is huge for us. He plays running back. He plays outside linebacker. He’s in our return game. Probably the biggest thing is he’s a tough kid. To play running back and linebacker, in these days and times usually people don’t do that, usually it’s receivers and DBs (playing both ways). He’s a tough kid who brings a business-like approach to both sides.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.