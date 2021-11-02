Gavin_Hall.jpg

Gavin Hall

Who: Hebron Christian’s Gavin Hall

Position: Quarterback

Class: Sophomore

Highlights: Carried 19 times for 330 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-42 win over Providence Christian

Coach Stan Luttrell’s take: “Explosive is the best way to describe how Gavin played Friday night. He had touchdown runs of 42, 4, 66, 4, 36 and 38 yards.”

