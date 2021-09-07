Gavin_Hall.jpg

Gavin Hall

Who: Hebron Christian’s Gavin Hall

Position: Quarterback

Class: Sophomore

Highlights: Completed 9 of 13 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed 20 times for 118 yards and three TDs in a win over Woodland-Cartersville

Coach Stan Luttrell’s take: “Gavin has made an immediate impact on our team. He is a very talented young man and a natural leader.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.