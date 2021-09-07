urgent OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Hebron Christian's Gavin Hall From Staff Reports Sep 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gavin Hall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Who: Hebron Christian’s Gavin HallPosition: QuarterbackClass: Sophomore Highlights: Completed 9 of 13 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed 20 times for 118 yards and three TDs in a win over Woodland-CartersvilleCoach Stan Luttrell’s take: “Gavin has made an immediate impact on our team. He is a very talented young man and a natural leader.” Recommended for you +6 WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 6 The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office released its "Wanted In Gwinnett" list this week, and is looking for the following six individuals. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 