Who: Duluth’s Lonnie Ratliff IV
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Highlights: Completed 22 of 30 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a win over North Clayton
Coach Cam Jones’ take: "Lonnie has grown a ton from Year 1 to Year 2 in our program running the offense. Lonnie is the piece the makes everything work together. Lonnie connected the dots in our passing game and was extending plays with his legs. Still had some missed opportunities but overall he is playing a a very high level for us.”
