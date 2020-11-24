Who: Brookwood’s Jack Spyke
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Highlights: Completed 17 of 18 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback victory over rival Parkview
Coach Philip Jones’ take: “I’m not sure if I’ve been prouder of a player in my coaching career than I am of Jack Spyke. Despite having experienced quite a bit of adversity throughout his career, he has always been loyal to Brookwood, his team and his teammates. For Jack to lead this team to a victory over Parkview in his last regular season game as a Brookwood Bronco is just proof that hard work, loyalty and love for your teammates pays off. What a powerful moment for Jack and for our entire program.”
