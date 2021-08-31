urgent OFFENSIVE HONOR ROLL From Staff Reports Aug 31, 2021 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brookwood's Patrick Campbell (17) celebrates a touchdown against Dacula on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Jamie Spaar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ArcherFrank Osorio, 3 catches for 136 yards, TDD.J. Moore, 3 catches for 94 yards, TD, 202 all-purpose yards Chase Sellers, 27 rushes for 42 yards, 2 TDsWilliam Wallace, 6 of 13 passing for 238 yards, 2 TDsBrookwoodAlex Diggs, 9 rushes for 100 yards, 2 TDs, 42-yard TD catchPatrick Campbell, 2 catches for 102 yards, 2 TDs, 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup on defenseNiles Prince, 5 catches for 76 yards, TD, 3 tackles 1 pass breakup on defenseStone Bonner, 4 catches for 76 yardsJovany Garcia-Brake, 88 percent blocking gradeDaniel Smith, 88 percent blocking gradeBufordIan Chandler, 80 percent blocking gradeC.J. Clinkscales, 16 rushes for 57 yards, TDAshton Daniels, 6 punts for a 40-yard averageDiscoveryJacob Davis, 26 rushes for 147 yards, TDJordan Chapman, 6 of 13 passing for 72 yards, TDTavion Jackson, 4 catches for 43 yards, TDChase Wilcox, 2 catches for 29 yardsGraysonJoJo Stone, 16 rushes for 82 yards, 2 TDs, 4 of 8 passing for 57 yardsDylan Elder, 8 rushes for 72 yardsHadine Diaby, high blocking gradeWaltclaire Flynn Jr., high blocking gradeK.J. Howard, high blocking gradeO’Neal Madom Madom, high blocking grade Bryce Jones, high blocking gradeGreater Atlanta ChristianAddison Nichols, winning blocking gradeHebronJack Luttrell, 96-yard kickoff return TD, 76-yard TD runMill CreekJoe Robinson, 5 rushes for 19 yards, 3 catches for 37 yards, 2 pancake blocksHayden Clark, 11 of 18 passing for 160 yards, TDTrajen Greco, 4 catches for 72 yards, TDBrendan Jenkins, 3 catches for 82 yards, TDMountain ViewJustin Wilson, 8 catches for 196 yardsSean Reese, 7 catches for 112 yards, 2 TDsDaniel O’Leary, 88 percent blocking grade, 9 pancake blocksMason Kidd, 21 of 40 passing for 353 yards, 3 TDsNorcrossLatavius Johnson, 16-yard TD runNorth GwinnettCade Funderburk, 9 catches for 93 yards, 2 TDsMarcus McFarlane, 25 rushes for 155 yards, 2 TDsHayden Morton, 2 catches for 20 yards, 3 pancake blocksParkviewJ.B. Brown, 80 percent blocking gradeJosh Haynes, 80 percent blocking gradeColin Houck, 14 of 23 passing for 208 yards, 3 TDs, 3 rushes for 9 yards, TDJordan McCoy, 8 rushes for 88 yards, TDZach Hill, 5 catches for 90 yardsCarlos Munoz, 40-yard FG, 2-for-2 PATs 