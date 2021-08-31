SpaarDacula82721-18.JPG
Brookwood's Patrick Campbell (17) celebrates a touchdown against Dacula on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

 Jamie Spaar

Archer

Frank Osorio, 3 catches for 136 yards, TD

D.J. Moore, 3 catches for 94 yards, TD, 202 all-purpose yards

Chase Sellers, 27 rushes for 42 yards, 2 TDs

William Wallace, 6 of 13 passing for 238 yards, 2 TDs

Brookwood

Alex Diggs, 9 rushes for 100 yards, 2 TDs, 42-yard TD catch

Patrick Campbell, 2 catches for 102 yards, 2 TDs, 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup on defense

Niles Prince, 5 catches for 76 yards, TD, 3 tackles 1 pass breakup on defense

Stone Bonner, 4 catches for 76 yards

Jovany Garcia-Brake, 88 percent blocking grade

Daniel Smith, 88 percent blocking grade

Buford

Ian Chandler, 80 percent blocking grade

C.J. Clinkscales, 16 rushes for 57 yards, TD

Ashton Daniels, 6 punts for a 40-yard average

Discovery

Jacob Davis, 26 rushes for 147 yards, TD

Jordan Chapman, 6 of 13 passing for 72 yards, TD

Tavion Jackson, 4 catches for 43 yards, TD

Chase Wilcox, 2 catches for 29 yards

Grayson

JoJo Stone, 16 rushes for 82 yards, 2 TDs, 4 of 8 passing for 57 yards

Dylan Elder, 8 rushes for 72 yards

Hadine Diaby, high blocking grade

Waltclaire Flynn Jr., high blocking grade

K.J. Howard, high blocking grade

O’Neal Madom Madom, high blocking grade

Bryce Jones, high blocking grade

Greater Atlanta Christian

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Hebron

Jack Luttrell, 96-yard kickoff return TD, 76-yard TD run

Mill Creek

Joe Robinson, 5 rushes for 19 yards, 3 catches for 37 yards, 2 pancake blocks

Hayden Clark, 11 of 18 passing for 160 yards, TD

Trajen Greco, 4 catches for 72 yards, TD

Brendan Jenkins, 3 catches for 82 yards, TD

Mountain View

Justin Wilson, 8 catches for 196 yards

Sean Reese, 7 catches for 112 yards, 2 TDs

Daniel O’Leary, 88 percent blocking grade, 9 pancake blocks

Mason Kidd, 21 of 40 passing for 353 yards, 3 TDs

Norcross

Latavius Johnson, 16-yard TD run

North Gwinnett

Cade Funderburk, 9 catches for 93 yards, 2 TDs

Marcus McFarlane, 25 rushes for 155 yards, 2 TDs

Hayden Morton, 2 catches for 20 yards, 3 pancake blocks

Parkview

J.B. Brown, 80 percent blocking grade

Josh Haynes, 80 percent blocking grade

Colin Houck, 14 of 23 passing for 208 yards, 3 TDs, 3 rushes for 9 yards, TD

Jordan McCoy, 8 rushes for 88 yards, TD

Zach Hill, 5 catches for 90 yards

Carlos Munoz, 40-yard FG, 2-for-2 PATs

