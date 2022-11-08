Abundant sunshine. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 2:33 pm
Brookwood’s Matt Peavy (15) throws a pass during a win over South Gwinnett on Nov. 4, 2022.
Archer
Jon Stafford, 7 catches for 34 yards, TD
Luke Layson, 4 catches for 61 yards
Brookwood
Matt Peavy, 13-for-16 passing for 165 yards, 2 TDs
Jumal Prothro, 16 rushes for 157 yards, 2 TDs
Cam French, 16 rushes for 67 yards, 2 catches for 59 yards, TD
Correy Mays, 96 percent blocking grade
Danny Elrod, 2 FGs of 47 and 45 yards
Buford
Justice Haynes, 4 rushes for 114 yards, 2 TDs
Kobi Blackwell, 3 catches for 84 yards, TD
K.J. Bolden, 2 catches for 94 yards, TD, 94-yard kickoff return TD, 4 tackles (3 solos), 2 for losses on defense
Greater Atlanta Christian
Hunter Bryant, 4 catches for 46 yards, TD
Akeem Cunningham, 1 rushing TD
Denzell Watkins, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD
Austin Beverly, winning blocking grade
Meadowcreek
Cameron Ellis, 10-for-10 passing for 231 yards, 4 TDs
Jordan Louie, 5 rushes for 77 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches for 56 yards, TD
Andre Craig, 5 catches for 126 yards, TD
Keshaun Singleton, 2 catches for 41 yards, TD
Mill Creek
Aidan Banfield, highest grade on offensive line, 2 pancake blocks
Kevin Mitchell, 11 rushes for 101 yards, TD
Cameron Robinson, 12 rushes for 84 yards, 16 receiving yards, TD
Makhail Wood, 4 catches for 107 yards, TD
Caleb Downs, 6 rushes for 49 yards, 3 TDs
Norcross
Nakai Poole, 7 catches for 188 yards, 2 TDs
Zion Taylor, 4 catches for 113 yards, TD
A.J. Watkins, 13 rushes for 50 yards, 12 of 21 passing for 282 yards, 2 TDs
North Gwinnett
Ryan Hall, 6 of 12 passing for 136 yards, 15 rushes for 176 yards, TD
Julian Walters, 16 rushes for 93 yards, 3 TDs
Constantine Dallas, 5-for-5 PATs, 3 kickoffs for touchbacks, 1 successful onside kick
Aiden Quinlan, 93 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Xavier Jean, 94 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Parkview
Colin Houck, 14 of 23 passing for 253 yards, 3 TDs
Khyair Spain, 26 rushes for 222 yards, TD
Mike Matthews, 2 catches for 89 yards, TD, 9 tackles on defense
Cortez Smith, 80 percent blocking grade
Bryce Coulson, 2 catches for 92 yards, TD
Carson Wilson, 4 catches for 56 yards, TD
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Click for more.Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.