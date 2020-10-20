Archer
Vashaun Stockmann, 5 of 5 passing for 139 yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushes for 41 yards
Chase Sellers, 2 rushes for 89 yards, TD
D.J. Moore, 66-yard TD
Andrew Dyer, 3 catches for 63, TD
Andrew Spearman, 83-yard kickoff return TD
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 20 of 25 passing for 242 yards, 4 TDs, 7 rushes for 58 yards, TD
Conley Davis 3 catches for 109 yards, 2 TDs
DeNylon Morrissette, 6 catches for 49 yards, TD
Alexander Diggs, 7 rushes for 58 yards, TD, 2 catches for 22 yards
Jumal Prothro, 6 rushes for 60 yards
Ryan Young, 90 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks
Alvin Nguyen, 82 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks
Dan Le-Hernandez, 2 FGs, 1 punt downed inside 5-yard line
Central Gwinnett
Justin Johnson, 23 of 40 passing for 348 yards, 5 TDs, 7 rushes for 57 yards
Mekhi Mews, 10 catches for 159 yards, 2 TDs
Eldrick Mason, 5 catches for 83 yards, 2 TDs
Collins Hill
Sam Horn, 20 of 26 passing for 271 yards, 4 TDs
Travis Hunter, 8 catches for 95 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 24 yards
Sean Norris, 5 catches for 51 yards, 2 TDs
Spencer Anderson, 11 rushes for 66 yards, TD
Dacula
Adam Watkins, 97 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks
Tyriek McDaniel, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Kyle Efford, 7 rushes for 70 yards, 2 TDs
E’mond Pittman, 7 rushes for 97 yards, TD
Blaine Jenkins, 11 of 18 passing for 137 yards, TD
Nick Daniel, 5 PATs, 2-for-2 FGs
Discovery
J.B. Seay, 19 rushes for 133 yards, 2 TDs
Rashad Ray, 5 of 11 passing for 39 yards, TD, 6 rushes for 70 yards, TD
Devin Martin, 2 catches for 22 yards, TD, 29-yard run
Greater Atlanta Christian
Deymon Fleming, 14 of 20 passing for 208 yards, 2 TDs, 2 rushing TDs
Brooks Miller, 8 catches for 137 yards, TD
Will Gary, 2 rushing TDs
Marcus Wilson, 1 rushing TD
Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade
Hebron
Colten Gauthier, 15 of 26 passing for 148 yards, 2 TDs
Jaiden Stowers, 4 catches for 37 yards, 5 kickoff returns for 29-yard average
Justin Peavy, 4 catches for 18 yards, TD
Preston Brown, 2 catches for 17 yards, TD
Mountain View
Kaise Hill, 83 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Jergotti Wilcox, 9 rushes for 92 yards
Daniel O’Leary, 83 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Daysan Ranew, 80 percent blocking grade
Marcus Brand, 12.7 yard kickoff return average
Norcross
Michael Porter, 4 rushes for 159 yards, TD, 2 catches for 20 yards, 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Mason Kaplan, 11 of 13 passing for 180 yards, 3 TDs
Trey Goodman, 2 catches for 44 yards, TD
Kaleb Jackson, 3 rushes for 39 yards, TD, 9-yard TD catch
Jahni Clarke, 4 rushes for 36 yards, 2 TDs
North Gwinnett
Ashton Wood, 12 of 24 passing for 163 yards, TD, 6 rushes for 21 yards, TD
Seth Anderson, 3 catches for 42 yards, TD, 3 punt returns for 67 yards
Parkview
Colin Houck, 10 of 25 passing for 303 yards, 4 TDs
Bryce Fleetwood, 2 catches for 65 yards, TD
Providence Christian
Skyler Jordan, 9 catches for 216 yards, 4 TDs
Connor Jones, 306 passing yards, 4 TDs
Shiloh
Christion Barker, 9 rushes for 135 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches for 81 yards, TD
Antonio Meeks, 5 rushes for 118 yards, 2 TDs, 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended on defense
Sterling Knowles, 5 of 9 passing for 97 yards, TD
Wesleyan
Matthew Brown, 85 percent blocking grade
