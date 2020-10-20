x_KEN4012.jpg
North Gwinnett’s Ashton Wood(14) runs past two Mill Creek defenders during Friday’s game played at North Gwinnett.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Archer

Vashaun Stockmann, 5 of 5 passing for 139 yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushes for 41 yards

Chase Sellers, 2 rushes for 89 yards, TD

D.J. Moore, 66-yard TD

Andrew Dyer, 3 catches for 63, TD

Andrew Spearman, 83-yard kickoff return TD

Brookwood

Dylan Lonergan, 20 of 25 passing for 242 yards, 4 TDs, 7 rushes for 58 yards, TD

Conley Davis 3 catches for 109 yards, 2 TDs

DeNylon Morrissette, 6 catches for 49 yards, TD

Alexander Diggs, 7 rushes for 58 yards, TD, 2 catches for 22 yards

Jumal Prothro, 6 rushes for 60 yards

Ryan Young, 90 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks

Alvin Nguyen, 82 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Dan Le-Hernandez, 2 FGs, 1 punt downed inside 5-yard line

Central Gwinnett

Justin Johnson, 23 of 40 passing for 348 yards, 5 TDs, 7 rushes for 57 yards

Mekhi Mews, 10 catches for 159 yards, 2 TDs

Eldrick Mason, 5 catches for 83 yards, 2 TDs

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 20 of 26 passing for 271 yards, 4 TDs

Travis Hunter, 8 catches for 95 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 24 yards

Sean Norris, 5 catches for 51 yards, 2 TDs

Spencer Anderson, 11 rushes for 66 yards, TD

Dacula

Adam Watkins, 97 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks

Tyriek McDaniel, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks

Kyle Efford, 7 rushes for 70 yards, 2 TDs

E’mond Pittman, 7 rushes for 97 yards, TD

Blaine Jenkins, 11 of 18 passing for 137 yards, TD

Nick Daniel, 5 PATs, 2-for-2 FGs

Discovery

J.B. Seay, 19 rushes for 133 yards, 2 TDs

Rashad Ray, 5 of 11 passing for 39 yards, TD, 6 rushes for 70 yards, TD

Devin Martin, 2 catches for 22 yards, TD, 29-yard run

Greater Atlanta Christian

Deymon Fleming, 14 of 20 passing for 208 yards, 2 TDs, 2 rushing TDs

Brooks Miller, 8 catches for 137 yards, TD

Will Gary, 2 rushing TDs

Marcus Wilson, 1 rushing TD

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Hebron

Colten Gauthier, 15 of 26 passing for 148 yards, 2 TDs

Jaiden Stowers, 4 catches for 37 yards, 5 kickoff returns for 29-yard average

Justin Peavy, 4 catches for 18 yards, TD

Preston Brown, 2 catches for 17 yards, TD

Mountain View

Kaise Hill, 83 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks

Jergotti Wilcox, 9 rushes for 92 yards

Daniel O’Leary, 83 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Daysan Ranew, 80 percent blocking grade

Marcus Brand, 12.7 yard kickoff return average

Norcross

Michael Porter, 4 rushes for 159 yards, TD, 2 catches for 20 yards, 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Mason Kaplan, 11 of 13 passing for 180 yards, 3 TDs

Trey Goodman, 2 catches for 44 yards, TD

Kaleb Jackson, 3 rushes for 39 yards, TD, 9-yard TD catch

Jahni Clarke, 4 rushes for 36 yards, 2 TDs

North Gwinnett

Ashton Wood, 12 of 24 passing for 163 yards, TD, 6 rushes for 21 yards, TD

Seth Anderson, 3 catches for 42 yards, TD, 3 punt returns for 67 yards

Parkview

Colin Houck, 10 of 25 passing for 303 yards, 4 TDs

Bryce Fleetwood, 2 catches for 65 yards, TD

Providence Christian

Skyler Jordan, 9 catches for 216 yards, 4 TDs

Connor Jones, 306 passing yards, 4 TDs

Shiloh

Christion Barker, 9 rushes for 135 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches for 81 yards, TD

Antonio Meeks, 5 rushes for 118 yards, 2 TDs, 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended on defense

Sterling Knowles, 5 of 9 passing for 97 yards, TD

Wesleyan

Matthew Brown, 85 percent blocking grade

