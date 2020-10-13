Archer
Vashaun Stockman, 1 of 2 passing for 16 yards, 4 rushes for 93 yards, TD
Chase Sellers, 4 rushes for 55 yards, 2 TDs
Schmari Campbell, 7 rushes for 135 yards, 2 TDs
Andrew Lane, 92 percent blocking grade
Javier Juarez, 6-for-6 PATs
Buford
Gabe Ervin Jr., 10 rushes for 178 yards, 2 TDs
Victor Venn, 9 rushes for 142 yards, 2 TDs
T.J. Lowe, 92 percent blocking grade, 8 knockdown blocks
Alejandro Mata, 48-yard FG
Dacula
Kaleb Edwards, 18 rushes for 174 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches for 83 yards, TD
Adam Watkins, 90 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks
Greater Atlanta Christian
Deymon Fleming, 13 of 20 passing for 208 yards, 3 TDs, 63 rushing yards
Will Hardy, 5 catches for 62 yards, 2 TDs
Josh Williamson, 3 catches for 67 yards, TD
Will Gary, rushing TD
Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade
Michael Carr, winning blocking grade
Hebron Christian
Colten Gauthier, 11 of 24 passing for 126 yards, TD
Demetrius Rogers, 12 rushes for 53 yards
Jack Luttrell, 3 catches for 60 yards, TD, 10 tackles on defense, 9 punts for 31-yard average, long of 47, 3 punts inside 20
Jaiden Stowers, 2 catches for 39 yards
Lanier
Aaron Prum, 4 catches for 86 yards
Tyler Washington, 11 rushes for 70 yards, 2 TDs
Nick Claypole, high blocking grade, 6 tackles, 2 for losses on defense
Andrew Blackford, 17 of 27 passing for 303 yards, 2 TDs
Mill Creek
Khamari Glover, 123 total yards (6 catches for 76 yards, 44 return yards)
Christian McIntyre, winning blocking grade, 6 tackles on defense
Brendan Jenkins, 2 catches for 21 yards, TD
Norcross
Quinton Bradford, 87 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Mason Kaplan, 9 of 15 passing for 153 yards, TD
Lawson Luckie, 3 catches for 77 yards
Zion Alexander, 2 catches for 32 yards, TD, 40-yard run, 1 tackle, 2 pass breakups on defense
Kaleb Jackson, 8 rushes for 64 yards, 2 TDs
North Gwinnett
Seth Anderson, 3 catches for 35 yards
Brinston Williams, 7 rushes for 35 yards, TD
Jayson Gilliam, 3 catches, 1 TD pass on fake FG, 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup on defense
Parkview
Jared Brown, 6 catches for 95 yards, TD
Cody Brown, 11 rushes for 104 yards, TD
Colin Houck, 14 of 21 passing for 249 yards, 2 TDs
Tyler Curtis, 15 rushes for 112 yards, TD
Zion Taylor, 49-yard catch
Dylan Speakman, 2 catches for 58 yards, TD
J.B. Brown, 80 percent blocking grade
Shiloh
Christion Barker, 10 rushes for 93 yards, 3 TDs, 1 catch for 3 yards, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery on defense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.