OFFENSIVE HONOR ROLL From Staff Reports Oct 26, 2021 ArcherCaleb Peevy, 9 of 10 passing for 169 yards, 2 TDsChase Sellers, 7 rushes for 87 yards Kunmi Ibrahim, 90 percent blocking grade, 3 extra effortsBrian Williams, 95 percent blocking grade, 3 extra effortsAndrew Lane, 92 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocksNoah Jannett, 90 percent blocking grade, 6-yard catchD.J. Moore, 5 catches for 67 yardsFrank Osorio Jr., 4 catches for 95 yards, 2 TDsBrookwoodDylan Lonergan, 23 of 32 passing for 212 yards, TD, 12 rushes for 80 yards, TDJumal Prothro, 6 rushes for 40 yards, 7 catches for 47 yards, TDBrandon Ortega, 89 percent blocking gradeCorrey Mays, 85 percent blocking gradeCollins HillEthan Davis, 5 catches for 63 yards, 2 TDs, 1 two-point conversionSpenser Anderson, 2 TDs, 10 rushes for 52 yards, 4 catches for 43 yardsGreater Atlanta ChristianGannon Hearst, 1 rushing TDIsaiah Lane, winning blocking gradeAddison Nichols, winning blocking gradeLanierLuke Jones, 80 percent blocking grade Mill CreekCanton Wilhoit, winning blocking gradeMakhail Wood, 9-yard catch, highest grade among WRsNorcrossA.J. Watkins, 9 of 14 passing for 167 yards, 2 TDs, 6 rushes for 65 yards, 2 TDsHezekiah Flagg, 65-yard TD catchNakai Poole, 2 catches for 51 yards, TDChristian Williams, 6 rushes for 40 yardsLatavius Johnson, 2 rushes for 23 yards, TD, 14-yard catchNorth GwinnettDylan Gary, 5 catches for 178 yards, 2 TDsMarcus McFarlane, 14 rushes for 136 yards, TDEthan Washington, 7 of 15 passing for 125 yards, 2 TDsLiam Glass, 4 of 7 passing for 145 yards, TDParkviewMike Matthews, 5 catches for 32 yards, 2 TDsJ.B. Brown, 88 percent blocking gradeProvidence ChristianDevin Long, 7 catches, 2 TDsConnor Jones, 2 TD passesShilohRobert Shumake, 17 rushes for 74 yards Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. More Headlines Which Shows Aren't on During the World Series? Harlem Globetrotters bring new Spread Game Tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena 'Home Economics' Is a Family Matter This Halloween 'The Wonder Years' & 'Home Economics' Receive Full-Season Orders at ABC 