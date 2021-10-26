Duluth Wildcats vs. Norcross Blue Devils, Friday, October 22, 20
Norcross quarterback A.J. Watkins (10) waits for a snap during an Oct. 22, 2021 game against Duluth.

 Jim Blackburn

Archer

Caleb Peevy, 9 of 10 passing for 169 yards, 2 TDs

Chase Sellers, 7 rushes for 87 yards

Kunmi Ibrahim, 90 percent blocking grade, 3 extra efforts

Brian Williams, 95 percent blocking grade, 3 extra efforts

Andrew Lane, 92 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Noah Jannett, 90 percent blocking grade, 6-yard catch

D.J. Moore, 5 catches for 67 yards

Frank Osorio Jr., 4 catches for 95 yards, 2 TDs

Brookwood

Dylan Lonergan, 23 of 32 passing for 212 yards, TD, 12 rushes for 80 yards, TD

Jumal Prothro, 6 rushes for 40 yards, 7 catches for 47 yards, TD

Brandon Ortega, 89 percent blocking grade

Correy Mays, 85 percent blocking grade

Collins Hill

Ethan Davis, 5 catches for 63 yards, 2 TDs, 1 two-point conversion

Spenser Anderson, 2 TDs, 10 rushes for 52 yards, 4 catches for 43 yards

Greater Atlanta Christian

Gannon Hearst, 1 rushing TD

Isaiah Lane, winning blocking grade

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Lanier

Luke Jones, 80 percent blocking grade

Mill Creek

Canton Wilhoit, winning blocking grade

Makhail Wood, 9-yard catch, highest grade among WRs

Norcross

A.J. Watkins, 9 of 14 passing for 167 yards, 2 TDs, 6 rushes for 65 yards, 2 TDs

Hezekiah Flagg, 65-yard TD catch

Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 51 yards, TD

Christian Williams, 6 rushes for 40 yards

Latavius Johnson, 2 rushes for 23 yards, TD, 14-yard catch

North Gwinnett

Dylan Gary, 5 catches for 178 yards, 2 TDs

Marcus McFarlane, 14 rushes for 136 yards, TD

Ethan Washington, 7 of 15 passing for 125 yards, 2 TDs

Liam Glass, 4 of 7 passing for 145 yards, TD

Parkview

Mike Matthews, 5 catches for 32 yards, 2 TDs

J.B. Brown, 88 percent blocking grade

Providence Christian

Devin Long, 7 catches, 2 TDs

Connor Jones, 2 TD passes

Shiloh

Robert Shumake, 17 rushes for 74 yards

