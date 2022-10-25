Archer
Justin Johnson, 24 of 28 passing for 219 yards, 3 TDs, 12 rushes for 78 yards
Jon Stafford, 12 catches for 134 yards, 2 TDs
William Wallace, 9 catches for 75 yards, TD
Luke Layson, 5 catches for 32 yards
P.J. Rogers, 3 punt returns for 37-yard average
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 19 of 34 passing for 221 yards, TD
Jumal Prothro, 8 catches for 60 yards
Bryce Dopson, 3 catches for 65 yards, TD, 89-yard kickoff return TD
Buford
Justice Haynes, 8 rushes for 77 yards
Dylan Wittke, 9 of 13 passing for 93 yards, TD
K.J. Bolden, 5 catches for 66 yards, TD
Greater Atlanta Christian
Jack Stanton, 16 of 26 passing for 185 yards, 3 TDs
Braylen Burgess, TD catch
Lanier
Kaden Beard, 17 rushes for 93 yards
Chase Jameson, 5 catches for 82 yards, 9 rushes for 45 yards, 3 TDs
Preston Ratliff, 8 of 10 passing for 110 yards
Rylan Haight, 94 percent blocking grade, 14 pancake blocks
Ben Claypole, 93 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks
Mill Creek
Brendan Jenkins, 3 catches for 48. yards, 2 TDs
Aidan Banfield, winning grade on offensive line, 3 pancake blocks
Jeremiah Schine, winning grade on offensive line
Cameron Robinson, 7 rushes for 85 yards
Jacob Ulrich, 41-yard punting average, 2 inside 10-yard line, 7-for-7 PATs, 4 kickoffs for touchbacks
Mountain View
Blessing Kuanda, 88 percent blocking grade, 6 knockdown blocks
Gemyel Allen, 92 percent blocking grade, 9 knockdown blocks
Nick Razetto, 2-for-2 FGs (40 and 38 yards, 2-for-2 PATs
Norcross
A.J. Watkins, 12 of 21 passing for 190 yards, 4 TDs, 5 rushes for 54 yards, TD
Zion Taylor, 6 catches for 104 yards, 3 TDs
Michael Ammons, 14 rushes for 98 yards, TD
Lawson Luckie, 4 catches for 61 yards, TD, 90 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Jaidyn Williams, 88 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Parkview
Khyair Spain, 23 rushes for 188 yards, TD
Mike Matthews, 6 catches for 79 yards
Zach Hill, 4 catches for 55 yards
Peachtree Ridge
Josh Evans, 101 passing yards, 1 rushing TD
South Gwinnett
Nate Miller, 17 of 25 passing for 371 yards, 3 TDs
Will Embry, 5 catches for 181 yards, TD
Eli McDowell, 4 catches for 53 yards, TD
Jaylin Lackey, 2 catches for 95 yards, TD, 7 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup on defense
Erik Calvillo, 3-for-3 PATs, 2-for-2 FGs, 35-yard punting average
