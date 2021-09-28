Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

OFFENSIVE HONOR ROLL

  • 0
Meadowcreek Mustangs vs. Duluth Wildcats, Friday, September 17, 2021, Cecil Morris Stadium, Duluth, GA.
Buy Now

Duluth's Lonnie Ratliff IV (4) runs away from a Meadowcreek defender on Sept. 17, 2021, at Cecil Morris Stadium in Duluth.

 Jim Blackburn

Archer

Chase Sellers, 7 rushes for 60 yards, TD

Brian Williams, 94 percent grade, 2 knockdown blocks, 1 pancake block

Miles Hamby, 46-yard FG

D.J. Moore, 57-yard punt return TD

Nathan Morales, 19-yard punt return TD

Brookwood

Correy Mays, high blocking grade

Jovany Garcia-Brake, high blocking grade

Brandon Ortega, high blocking grade

John Daniel Smith, high blocking grade

J.T. Hill, high blocking grade

Dylan Lonergan, 16 of 25 passing for 185 yards, TD, 5 rushes for 67 yards, 2 TDs

Alex Diggs, 20 rushes for 75 yards, 8 catches for 88 yards, TD

Buford

Ashton Daniels, 7 of 7 passing for 162 yards, 2 TDs

Victor Venn, 9 rushes for 97 yards, TD

Isaiah Bond, 3 catches for 104 yards, TD

Collins Hill

Travis Hunter, 3 rushes for 6 yards, TD, 11 catches for 120 yards, TD, 4 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 interception for TD on defense

Sam Horn, 30 of 36 passing for 323 yards, 2 TDs, 36 rushing yards

Cedric Richardson, high blocking grade

Duluth

Lonnie Ratliff IV, 22 of 24 passing for 406 yards, 5 TDs

Rishon Spencer, 5 catches for 120 yards, 3 TDs

Greater Atlanta Christian

Luke Hicks, 2 TDs, 5 catches for 80 yards

Mekhi Blocker, 14 of 19 passing for 209 yards, TD

Gannon Hearst, 1 rushing TD

Isaiah Lane, winning blocking grade

D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade

Hebron

Gavin Hall, 18 rushes for 41 yards, 2 TDs, 6 of 11 passing for 66 yards

Lanier

Reese Scott, 8 catches for 169 yards, 2 TDs, 1 tackle, 45-yard fumble return TD on defense

Ben Claypole, 79 percent blocking grade, 16 knockdown blocks

Cam Fuller, 84 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks

Mill Creek

Makhail Wood, 4 catches for 69 yards, 2 TDs

Zekai Wimby, 5 rushes for 47 yards, TD, 4 catches for 12 yards

Donovan Journey, 22 rushes for 64 yards, TD, 2 catches for 7 yards

Rylan Little, winning grade, 4 pancake blocks

Aidan Banfield, winning blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks

Norcross

A.J. Watkins, 12 rushes for 53 yards

Christian Williams, 11 rushes for 48 yards

Lawson Luckie, 5 catches for 21 yards, 89 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocks

Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 19 yards, TD

North Gwinnett

Cade Funderburk, 7 catches for 69 yards

Brinston Williams, 32 rushing yards, TD, 2 special teams tackles

Parkview

J.B. Brown, 89 percent blocking grade

Josh Haynes, 81 percent blocking grade

Cortez Smith, 79 percent blocking grade

Colin Houck, 12 of 21 passing for 200 yards, 2 TDs

Jordan McCoy, 12 rushes for 76 yards, 2 TDs

Khyair Spain, 8 rushes for 68 yards, 2 TDs, 9 tackles, 2 for losses on defense

Zion Taylor, 7 catches for 117 yards, 2 TDs

Peachtree Ridge

Josh Evans, 2 TD passes

Miles Abernathy, 1 TD catch, 1 interception on defense

Jairus Griffin, 1 TD catch

Wesleyan

James Hufham, 4 catches for 106 yards, TD

Recommended for you

+22
PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College Arte Latino event

PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College Arte Latino event

Georgia Gwinnett College’s student plaza was bustling as students channeled their creativity to create works of art, during the Arte Latino event. The event was one of many taking place on GGC’s campus to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more about GGC events during the month-long ce… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts