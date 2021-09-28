OFFENSIVE HONOR ROLL

Archer
Chase Sellers, 7 rushes for 60 yards, TD
Brian Williams, 94 percent grade, 2 knockdown blocks, 1 pancake block
Miles Hamby, 46-yard FG
D.J. Moore, 57-yard punt return TD
Nathan Morales, 19-yard punt return TD
Brookwood
Correy Mays, high blocking grade
Jovany Garcia-Brake, high blocking grade
Brandon Ortega, high blocking grade
John Daniel Smith, high blocking grade
J.T. Hill, high blocking grade
Dylan Lonergan, 16 of 25 passing for 185 yards, TD, 5 rushes for 67 yards, 2 TDs
Alex Diggs, 20 rushes for 75 yards, 8 catches for 88 yards, TD
Buford
Ashton Daniels, 7 of 7 passing for 162 yards, 2 TDs
Victor Venn, 9 rushes for 97 yards, TD
Isaiah Bond, 3 catches for 104 yards, TD
Collins Hill
Travis Hunter, 3 rushes for 6 yards, TD, 11 catches for 120 yards, TD, 4 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 interception for TD on defense
Sam Horn, 30 of 36 passing for 323 yards, 2 TDs, 36 rushing yards
Cedric Richardson, high blocking grade
Duluth
Lonnie Ratliff IV, 22 of 24 passing for 406 yards, 5 TDs
Rishon Spencer, 5 catches for 120 yards, 3 TDs
Greater Atlanta Christian
Luke Hicks, 2 TDs, 5 catches for 80 yards
Mekhi Blocker, 14 of 19 passing for 209 yards, TD
Gannon Hearst, 1 rushing TD
Isaiah Lane, winning blocking grade
D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade
Hebron
Gavin Hall, 18 rushes for 41 yards, 2 TDs, 6 of 11 passing for 66 yards
Lanier
Reese Scott, 8 catches for 169 yards, 2 TDs, 1 tackle, 45-yard fumble return TD on defense
Ben Claypole, 79 percent blocking grade, 16 knockdown blocks
Cam Fuller, 84 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks
Mill Creek
Makhail Wood, 4 catches for 69 yards, 2 TDs
Zekai Wimby, 5 rushes for 47 yards, TD, 4 catches for 12 yards
Donovan Journey, 22 rushes for 64 yards, TD, 2 catches for 7 yards
Rylan Little, winning grade, 4 pancake blocks
Aidan Banfield, winning blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Norcross
A.J. Watkins, 12 rushes for 53 yards
Christian Williams, 11 rushes for 48 yards
Lawson Luckie, 5 catches for 21 yards, 89 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocks
Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 19 yards, TD
North Gwinnett
Cade Funderburk, 7 catches for 69 yards
Brinston Williams, 32 rushing yards, TD, 2 special teams tackles
Parkview
J.B. Brown, 89 percent blocking grade
Josh Haynes, 81 percent blocking grade
Cortez Smith, 79 percent blocking grade
Colin Houck, 12 of 21 passing for 200 yards, 2 TDs
Jordan McCoy, 12 rushes for 76 yards, 2 TDs
Khyair Spain, 8 rushes for 68 yards, 2 TDs, 9 tackles, 2 for losses on defense
Zion Taylor, 7 catches for 117 yards, 2 TDs
Peachtree Ridge
Josh Evans, 2 TD passes
Miles Abernathy, 1 TD catch, 1 interception on defense
Jairus Griffin, 1 TD catch
Wesleyan
James Hufham, 4 catches for 106 yards, TD
