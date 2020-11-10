©Dale Zanine 2020_11_0601151.JPG
Norcross quarterback Mason Kaplan looks for a receiver against Duluth during a game at Duluth High School.

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Vashaun Stockmann, 16 of 20 passing for 236 yards, 3 TDs, 8 rushes for 76 yards

D.J. Moore, 7 catches for 57 yards, TD

Frank Osorio, 3 catches for 64 yards, TD

Bryan Williams, 91 percent blocking grade, 2 extra efforts, 1 pancake block

Brookwood

J.T. Hill, 84 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks

Brandon Ortega, 82 percent blocking grade, 1 knockdown block

Denylon Morrissette, 3 catches for 48 yards, TD

Buford

Dylan Wittke, 7 of 12 passing for 176 yards, TD

Jake Pope, 4 catches for 84 yards, TD

C.J. Clinkscales, 2 catches for 75 yards, TD, 1-for-1 passing for 24 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 18 of 25 passing for 212 yards, 3 TDs in three quarters

Spenser Anderson, 8 rushes for 61 yards, 2 TDs, 5 catches for 38 yards, TD

Travis Hunter, 6 catches for 91 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 11 yards, 41-yard passing TD

Cedric Richardson, 91 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks

Dacula

Blaine Jenkins, 7 of 9 passing for 121 yards, 2 TDs

Donovan Williams, 7 rushes for 75 yards, TD

Andre Wilson, 53-yard TD catch

Grayson

Jaden Smith, 5 catches for 159 yards, 2 TDs

Jamal Haynes, 4 catches 48 yards, 57 return yards

Phil Mafah, 12 rushes for 83 yards, 3 TDs, 2 catches for 96 yards, TD

Sean Downer, 8 rushes for 74 yards, TD

Tyzen Wilkerson, 92 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks

Garrett Brophy, 80 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Jake Garcia, 10 of 14 passing for 228 yards, 3 TDs

Lanier

Reese Scott, 5 catches for 71 yards

Price Campbell, high blocking grade

Anthony Ramos, high blocking grade

Mill Creek

Hayden Clark, 6 of 11 passing for 107 yards, TD

Christian McIntyre, 21-yard TD catch, 2 pancake blocks, 2 tackles on defense

Collin Russell, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Donovan Journey, 24 rushing yards, TD

Mountain View

David Gethers, 13 rushes for 54 yards, 3 catches for 12 yards, 92 percent grade

Carson Van Horn, 1 PAT, 49-yard kickoff

Norcross

Mason Kaplan, 9 of 11 passing for 189 yards, 2 TDs

Pharoah Glenn, 88 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

D’Andre Golden, 2 catches for 30 yards, TD, 86 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 100 yards, TD

North Gwinnett

Connor Sanders, 90 percent blocking grade

Hayden Morton, 90 percent blocking grade

Parkview

Zion Taylor, 3 catches for 45 yards, TD

Jared Brown, 2 catches for 55 yards

Tyler Curtis, 13 rushes for 62 yards, 2 TDs

Wesleyan

J.D. Chipman, 7 rushes for 32 yards, 2 catches for 28 yards, 3 TDs

Wyatt Hodges, 8 catches for 197 yards, 5 tackles, 1 interception on defense

