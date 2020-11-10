Archer
Vashaun Stockmann, 16 of 20 passing for 236 yards, 3 TDs, 8 rushes for 76 yards
D.J. Moore, 7 catches for 57 yards, TD
Frank Osorio, 3 catches for 64 yards, TD
Bryan Williams, 91 percent blocking grade, 2 extra efforts, 1 pancake block
Brookwood
J.T. Hill, 84 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks
Brandon Ortega, 82 percent blocking grade, 1 knockdown block
Denylon Morrissette, 3 catches for 48 yards, TD
Buford
Dylan Wittke, 7 of 12 passing for 176 yards, TD
Jake Pope, 4 catches for 84 yards, TD
C.J. Clinkscales, 2 catches for 75 yards, TD, 1-for-1 passing for 24 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards
Collins Hill
Sam Horn, 18 of 25 passing for 212 yards, 3 TDs in three quarters
Spenser Anderson, 8 rushes for 61 yards, 2 TDs, 5 catches for 38 yards, TD
Travis Hunter, 6 catches for 91 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 11 yards, 41-yard passing TD
Cedric Richardson, 91 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Dacula
Blaine Jenkins, 7 of 9 passing for 121 yards, 2 TDs
Donovan Williams, 7 rushes for 75 yards, TD
Andre Wilson, 53-yard TD catch
Grayson
Jaden Smith, 5 catches for 159 yards, 2 TDs
Jamal Haynes, 4 catches 48 yards, 57 return yards
Phil Mafah, 12 rushes for 83 yards, 3 TDs, 2 catches for 96 yards, TD
Sean Downer, 8 rushes for 74 yards, TD
Tyzen Wilkerson, 92 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks
Garrett Brophy, 80 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks
Jake Garcia, 10 of 14 passing for 228 yards, 3 TDs
Lanier
Reese Scott, 5 catches for 71 yards
Price Campbell, high blocking grade
Anthony Ramos, high blocking grade
Mill Creek
Hayden Clark, 6 of 11 passing for 107 yards, TD
Christian McIntyre, 21-yard TD catch, 2 pancake blocks, 2 tackles on defense
Collin Russell, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Donovan Journey, 24 rushing yards, TD
Mountain View
David Gethers, 13 rushes for 54 yards, 3 catches for 12 yards, 92 percent grade
Carson Van Horn, 1 PAT, 49-yard kickoff
Norcross
Mason Kaplan, 9 of 11 passing for 189 yards, 2 TDs
Pharoah Glenn, 88 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
D’Andre Golden, 2 catches for 30 yards, TD, 86 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 100 yards, TD
North Gwinnett
Connor Sanders, 90 percent blocking grade
Hayden Morton, 90 percent blocking grade
Parkview
Zion Taylor, 3 catches for 45 yards, TD
Jared Brown, 2 catches for 55 yards
Tyler Curtis, 13 rushes for 62 yards, 2 TDs
Wesleyan
J.D. Chipman, 7 rushes for 32 yards, 2 catches for 28 yards, 3 TDs
Wyatt Hodges, 8 catches for 197 yards, 5 tackles, 1 interception on defense
