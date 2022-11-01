Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 9 of 16 passing for 173 yards, 3 TDs, 12 rushes for 89 yards
Bryce Dopson, 2 catches for 89 yards, TD
Offensive line (Correy Mays, Caden Francois, Daniel Smith, Secrea Algie, Taylor Smith), 241 rushing yards, 0 sacks allowed, 87 percent average blocking grade
Jumal Prothro, 55 rushing yards, TD, 22 receiving yards, TD
Buford
Justice Haynes, 5 rushes for 172 yards, 2 TDs, 48-yard catch
Dylan Wittke, 7 of 8 passing for 164 yards, 2 TDs, 17-yard TD run
K.J. Bolden, 2 catches for 58 yards, TD
Devin Williams, 2 rushes for 58 yards, TD, 1 blocked FG, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection on defense
Greater Atlanta Christian
Denzell Watkins, 8-for-13 passing for 156 yards, 4 TDs
Akeem Cunningham, 104 all-purpose yards
Braylen Burgess, 1 receiving TD
Aidan McKinnie, 1 receiving TD, 1 two-point conversion
Xavier Daisy, 1 receiving TD
Caleb Ellis, winning blocking grade
D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade
Meadowcreek
Jordan Louie, 15 rushes for 172 yards, 5 catches for 85 yards, TD
Keshaun Singleton, 9 catches for 112 yards, 2 TDs
Andre Craig, 9 catches for 104 yards, 2 TDs
Jabari Stringer, 94 percent blocking grade
Mill Creek
Brendan Jenkins, 6 catches for 60 yards, 2 TDs
Aidan Banfield, highest blocking grade on offensive line, 2 pancake blocks
Hayden Clark, 9 of 12 passing for 93 yards, 4 TDs
Shane Throgmartin, 5 of 5 passing for 72 yards, TD
Cam Robinson, 9 rushes for 48 yards, 4 catches for 36 yards, TD
Cooper Bothwell, winning blocking grade on offensive line
Jacob Ulrich, 5-for-5 PATs, 1 FG, 44-yard punting average, 3 kickoffs for touchbacks
Norcross
A.J. Watkins, 16 of 19 passing for 222 yards, 5 TDs, 6 rushes for 32 yards
Myron McNeil, 87 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Lawson Luckie, 6 catches for 49 yards, 2 TDs, 89 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Nakai Poole, 6 catches for 88 yards, TD
Michael Ammons, 12 rushes for 71 yards
Zion Taylor, 3 catches for 59 yards, TD
North Gwinnett
Ryan Hall, 8 of 12 passing for 149 yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushes for 8 yards
Will Collins, 11-yard TD catch, 6-for-6 PATs
Xavier Jean, 92 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Logan Ressel, 91 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Shiloh
Jeremiah Harden, 23 of 29 passing for 304 yards, 3 TDs, 4 rushes for 31 yards
Jamir Imuzai, 15 rushes for 100 yards
Myles Smith, 14 catches for 199 yards, TD, 3 kickoff returns for 58 yards
South Gwinnett
Noah Sheffield, 7 of 17 passing for 75 yards, TD
Anthony Carter, 5 catches for 53 yards, 32-yard kickoff return
Wesleyan
Grayson McCollum, 5 rushes for 69 yards, TD
Bo Britt, 90 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Matthew Wright, 90 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
