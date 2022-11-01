Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans at Chattahoochee Cougars, Friday, October 28, 2022, Johns Creek, GA.

Greater Atlanta Christian's Braylen Burgess (8) runs for yardage during a varsity football game at Chattahoochee on Oct. 28, 2022 in Johns Creek.

 Jim Blackburn

Brookwood

Dylan Lonergan, 9 of 16 passing for 173 yards, 3 TDs, 12 rushes for 89 yards

Recommended for you