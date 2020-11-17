Archer
Jiaquez Thorpe, 4 catches for 53 yards, TD
Frank Osorio, 2 catches for 72 yards, TD
Schmari Campbell, 4 rushes for 83 yards, TD
Brookwood
Dan Le-Hernandez, 3-for-3 on FGs, including 29-yard game-winner, 19-yard run on fake punt, 6 kickoff for touchbacks, 36-yard punting average, 2 inside 20-yard line
Stone Bonner, 3 catches for 91 yards, TD
Jumal Prothro, 20 rushes for 106 yards
Ryan Young, 86 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks
J.T. Hill, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks
Sam M’Bake, 8 catches for 70 yards
Buford
Dylan Wittke, 8 of 10 passing for 173 yards, 3 TDs
Ashton Daniels, 3 of 4 passing for 73 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 20 yards, TD
Jake Pope, 2 catches for 50 yards, 2 TDs
Isaiah Bond, 2 catches for 65 yards, TD
Central Gwinnett
Mekhi Mews, 5 catches for 86 yards, TD vs. Dacula, 3 tackles, 1 for loss on defense
Eldrick Mason, 6 catches for 118 yards, TD
Collins Hill
Sam Horn, 24 of 33 passing for 325 yards, 3 TDs
Spenser Anderson, 12 rushes for 55 yards, 3 catches for 39 yards
Dacula
Kyle Efford, 26 rushes for 244 yards, 2 TDs, 7 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 interception
Tyriek McDaniel, 90 percent blocking grade, 7 knockdown blocks
Percy Williams, 82-yard kickoff return TD, 126 return yards
Discovery
J.B. Seay, 35 rushes for 202 yards, 2 TDs
Jadon Worthem, 11 rushes for 54 yards, TD
Nate Wilson, 3 catches for 35 yards
Sidney Hesse, 94 percent blocking grade
Nigel Nolley, 91 percent blocking grade
GAC
Deymon Fleming, completed 15 of 19 passes (78 percent) for 176 yards, 4 TDs, 11 rushes for 40 yards, TD
Brooks Miller, 5 catches for 74 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception on defense
Will Gary, 24 rushes for 97 yards, 31-yard catch
Saiku White, 5 catches for 54 yards, TD
Michael Carr, winning blocking grade
Bobby Kincade, winning blocking grade
Hebron
Colten Gauthier, 6 of 8 passing for 267 yards, 5 TDs, 3 rushes for 34 yards, TD
Jaiden Stowers, 2 catches for 99 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception on defense
Jack Luttrell, 85-yard TD catch
Justin Peavy, 2 catches for 58 yards, TD
Preston Brown, 25-yard TD catch
Lanier
Anthony Ramos, high blocking grade
Carson Thomas, 3 catches for 78 yards, 1 rushing TD
Reese Scott, 3 catches for 41 yards
Mill Creek
Donovan Journey, 9 rushes for 47 yards, 36-yard TD catch
Travis Williams, 2 catches for 23 yards, TD
Christian McIntyre, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Collin Russell, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Thurman Harris, winning blocking grade
South Gwinnett
Khoreem Miller, 22 rushes for 233 yards, 3 TDs
Rion White, 10 of 20 passing for 207 yards, TD
Corey Johnston, 6 catches for 125 yards, TD
Armond Anderson, 3 catches for 79 yards
Parwez Tanha, 3-for-3 PATs
Wesleyan
Griffin Caldwell, 21 rushes for 169 yards, game-winning TD run
Cooper Blauser, 6 catches for 59 yards
