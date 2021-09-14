Peachtree Ridge Lions vs. Discovery Titans, Friday, September 3, 2021, Suwanee, GA.
Buy Now

Discovery's Jacob Davis (7) runs against Peachtree Ridge on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Jim Blackburn

Archer

Kunmi Ibrahim, 86 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks, 3 extra effort plays

Brian Williams, 85 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocks, 3 extra effort plays

William Wallace, 8 of 15 passing for 158 yards, TD, 5 rushes for 38 yards

Frank Osorio, 4 catches for 91 yards, 12-yard run

D.J. Moore, 5 catches for 82 yards, TD

Brookwood

Dylan Lonergan, 18 of 28 passing for 369 yards, 5 TDs

Bryce Dopson, 4 catches for 107 yards, 2 TDs

Jumal Prothro, 16 rushes for 51 yards, TD

Correy Mays, 82 percent blocking grade, no sacks allowed

J.J. Silva, 8-for-8 PATs, 1-for-1 FG, 2 tackles on kickoffs

Central Gwinnett

Nate Wilson, 6 catches for 77 yards

Justin Johnson, 7 rushes for 101 yards

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 25 of 29 passing for 347 yards, 3 TDs, 34 rushing yards

Travis Hunter, 10 catches for 224 yards, TD

Cedric Richardson, high blocking grade

Discovery

Jacob Davis, 22 rushes for 213 yards, 3 TDs

Jordan Chatman, 10 of 12 passing for 152 yards, school-record 3 TDs

Tavion Jackson, 6 catches for 77 yards, TD

Darryl Walton, 42-yard TD catch

Jason Harkless, TD catch

Hebron

Gavin Hall, 24 rushes for 300 yards, 4 TDs, 1 interception on defense

David Pierre, high blocking grade

Deacon Maynard, high blocking grade

J.T. Sperring, high blocking grade

Ashton Villegas, high blocking grade, 1 fumble recovery on defense

Jack Tennant, high blocking grade

Ashton Smith, 63-yard TD run

Kyle Roberts, 18-yard TD run

Norcross

Nakai Poole, 4 catches for 98 yards, TD

North Gwinnett

Hayden Morton, 94 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks

Marek Briley, 4 catches for 98 yards, TD

Providence

Connor Jones, school-record 380 passing yards, 5 total TDs (3 passing, 2 rushing)

Matthew Miller, school-record 14 catches for 225 yards, 3 TDs

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.