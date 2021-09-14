Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 4:30 pm
Discovery's Jacob Davis (7) runs against Peachtree Ridge on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Archer
Kunmi Ibrahim, 86 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks, 3 extra effort plays
Brian Williams, 85 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocks, 3 extra effort plays
William Wallace, 8 of 15 passing for 158 yards, TD, 5 rushes for 38 yards
Frank Osorio, 4 catches for 91 yards, 12-yard run
D.J. Moore, 5 catches for 82 yards, TD
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 18 of 28 passing for 369 yards, 5 TDs
Bryce Dopson, 4 catches for 107 yards, 2 TDs
Jumal Prothro, 16 rushes for 51 yards, TD
Correy Mays, 82 percent blocking grade, no sacks allowed
J.J. Silva, 8-for-8 PATs, 1-for-1 FG, 2 tackles on kickoffs
Central Gwinnett
Nate Wilson, 6 catches for 77 yards
Justin Johnson, 7 rushes for 101 yards
Collins Hill
Sam Horn, 25 of 29 passing for 347 yards, 3 TDs, 34 rushing yards
Travis Hunter, 10 catches for 224 yards, TD
Cedric Richardson, high blocking grade
Discovery
Jacob Davis, 22 rushes for 213 yards, 3 TDs
Jordan Chatman, 10 of 12 passing for 152 yards, school-record 3 TDs
Tavion Jackson, 6 catches for 77 yards, TD
Darryl Walton, 42-yard TD catch
Jason Harkless, TD catch
Hebron
Gavin Hall, 24 rushes for 300 yards, 4 TDs, 1 interception on defense
David Pierre, high blocking grade
Deacon Maynard, high blocking grade
J.T. Sperring, high blocking grade
Ashton Villegas, high blocking grade, 1 fumble recovery on defense
Jack Tennant, high blocking grade
Ashton Smith, 63-yard TD run
Kyle Roberts, 18-yard TD run
Norcross
Nakai Poole, 4 catches for 98 yards, TD
North Gwinnett
Hayden Morton, 94 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Marek Briley, 4 catches for 98 yards, TD
Providence
Connor Jones, school-record 380 passing yards, 5 total TDs (3 passing, 2 rushing)
Matthew Miller, school-record 14 catches for 225 yards, 3 TDs
