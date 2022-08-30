Archer
Justin Johnson, 28 of 37 passing for 329 yards, 2 TDs
Emmanuel McRae, 83 all-purpose yards, 12 yards per touch
William Wallace, 10 catches for 143 yards, 2 TDs
John Stafford, 6 catches for 68 yards
Kunmi Ibrahim, 80 percent blocking grade
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 15 of 19 passing for 132 yards, 11 rushes for 72 yards, 3 TDs
Miles Massengill, 2 catches for 50 yards
Bryce Dopson, 4 catches for 41 yards
Correy Mays, winning blocking grade
Daniel Smith, winning blocking grade
Taylor Smith, winning blocking grade
Buford
Dylan Wittke, 6 of 7 passing for 152 yards, 2 TDs
Justice Haynes, 10 rushes for 73 yards, TD, 3 catches for 75 yards, TD
K.J. Bolden, 2 catches for 66 yards
Offensive line, high blocking grade
Mario Ventura, 8 of 8 PATs
Central Gwinnett
Carmello Jeffrey, 152 rushing yards, TD
Dacula
Jayden Bethea, 4 rushes for 10 yards, TD, 2 catches for 47 yards, 10 tackles, 1 pass breakup on defense
Marlon Stewart, 3 catches for 56 yards
Donovan Jones, 7 rushes for 85 yards, TD
Duluth
Tavion Jackson, 11 catches for 180 yards, TD
Grayson
Jeff Davis II, 9 of 13 passing for 129 yards, 3 TDs in 1 1/2 quarters
Amari Alston, 6 rushes for 115 yards, TD
Caden High, 3 catches for 53 yards, 2 TDs
Walt Flynn Jr., 80 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Greater Atlanta Christian
Xavier Daisy, 3 catches for 57 yards, 2 TDs
Braylen Burgess, 7 catches for 119 yards, TD
Brandon Beckham, 35-yard field goal
Hebron Christian
J.T. Hornick, 3 catches for 111 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 70 yards, TD, 1 interception for TD on defense, 35 punt return yards
Gavin Hall, 244 passing yards, 3 TDs, 110 rushing yards, TD
Lanier
Kaden Beard, 24 rushes for 140 yards
Chase Jameson, 4 catches for 63 yards
Jackson Lewis, 4 catches for 51 yards
Preston Ratliff, 10 of 12 passing for 122 yards
Rylan Haight, 86 percent blocking grade
Meadowcreek
Jordan Louie, 7 rushes for 49 yards, 3 catches for 78 yards
Andre Craig, 9 catches for 58 yards, 90-yard kickoff return TD
Mill Creek
Cam Robinson, 15 rushes for 150 yards, TD, 4 catches for 54 yards, TD
Hayden Clark, 22 of 37 passing for 262 yards, 3 TDs, 18 rushing yards
Aidan Banfield, 58 plays, winning grade, 2 pancake blocks
Jacob Ulrich, 6-for-6 PATs, 6 kickoffs for touchbacks, 48.2 average on 5 punts, 4 punts inside the 20-yard line
Mountain View
Eric Hart, 4 catches for 89 yards
Norcross
Zion Taylor, 3 catches for 100 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 60 yards
A.J. Watkins, 16 of 22 passing for 145 yards, TD, 12 rushes for 85 yards
Lawson Luckie, 7 catches for 53 yards, 80 percent blocking grade
Nakai Poole, 5 catches for 50 yards
Drew Duva, 34-yard FG, 2-for-2 PATs, 38-yard punting average
North Gwinnett
Marek Briley, 4 catches for 145 yards, TD
Charles Thorpe, 4 pancake blocks
Parkview
Khyair Spain, 24 rushes for 175 yards, 1 tackle on defense
Zach Hill, 3 catches for 20 yards, TD
Mike Matthews, 4 catches for 45 yards, TD
Peachtree Ridge
Hunter Sheppard, 237 passing yards, 2 TDs
Ladavius Dye, 87 rushing yards, TD
Jeremiah Colbert, 4 catches for 97 yards, TD
A.J. Bonds, 4 catches for 67 yards, TD
Providence Christian
Sully Croker, 1-for-1 FGs, 50-yarder, 2 kickoffs for touchbacks
Devin Long, 6 catches for 42 yards, 4 pass breakups on defense
Killian de Mayo, 4 catches for 53 yards
South Gwinnett
Nate Miller, 4 of 8 passing for 133 yards, TD
Jayqunn Billingsley, 5 rushes for 53 yards, TD
Jayshawn Appling, 14 rushes for 63 yards, 2 TDs
Eli McDowell, 3 catches for 83 yards, TD
Marcus Mascoll, 85 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Eric Calvillo, 6-for-6 PATs, 6 kickoffs for touchbacks
Wesleyan
Jamie Tremble, 8 catches for 105 yards, 3 TDs
Townes Hardy, 6 rushes for 61 yards, TD
