Archer
Geraldo Garza, 87 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Chad Alexander II, 8 rushes for 22 yards, 5 catches for 46 yards, 15-yard punt return
Jon Stafford, 4 catches for 40 yards, A grade
William Wallace, 5 catches for 30 yards, two-point conversion, A grade
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 18 of 28 passing for 220 yards, 2 TDs, 6 rushes for 67 yards, TD
Evan Gober, 3 catches for 59 yards, TD
Lee Niles, 3 catches for 74 yards
Correy Mays, 91 percent blocking grade
Taylor Smith, 81 percent blocking grade
Buford
Justice Haynes, 16 rushes for 119 yards, 2 TDs
K.J. Bolden, 2 catches for 50 yards
Tristan Gabrels, 4 of 9 passing for 97 yards
Grayson
Waltclaire Flynn Jr., 82 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks
Joe Taylor Jr., 27 rushes for 164 yards, TD
John Cineas, 4 catches for 101 yards
Greater Atlanta Christian
Xavier Daisy, 4 catches for 102 yards, 2 TDs
Jack Stanton, 193 yards, 2 passing TDs
Meadowcreek
Cameron Ellis, 26 of 38 passing for 368 yards, 4 TDs, 5 rushes for 16 yards
Jordan Louie, 11 rushes for 226 yards, 2 TDs, 5 catches for 77 yards
Andre Craig, 9 catches for 150 yards, 2 TDs
Keshaun Singleton, 9 catches for 101 yards, 2 TDs
Mill Creek
Jeremiah Schine, highest grade on offensive line
Jax Murphy, winning blocking grade on offensive line
Hayden Clark, 15 of 19 passing for 294 yards, 2 TDs
Brendan Jenkins, 5 catches for 67 yards, TD
Makhail Wood, 5 catches for 102 yards, TD
Mountain View
Caleb Farr, 3 rushes for 28 yards, 2 catches for 16 yards, TD
Matthew Haber, 7 rushes for 47 yards, TD
Jayden Dooley, 6 of 7 passing for 95 yards, 2 TDs, 9 rushes for 89 yards
Eric Hart, 4 catches for 69 yards, TD
Norcross
A.J. Watkins, 7 of 11 passing for 177 yards, 2 TDs, 5-yard TD run
Lawson Luckie, 3 catches for 90 yards, 2 TDs
Zion Taylor, 2 catches for 57 yards, 47-yard TD run
Michael Ammons, 12 rushes for 61 yards, 2 TDs
Quentin Pino-Bishop, 91 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Jashaun Clarke, 2 catches for 57 yards
North Gwinnett
Offensive line, led a school-record 534 rushing yards, 67 points
Julian Walters, 27 rushes for 206 yards, 3 TDs
Marek Briley, 2 catches for 38 yards, TD
Will Collins, 2 catches for 55 yards, TD
Kenan Holmes, 85-yard kickoff return TD, 3 rushes for 16 yards, 12-yard catch, 2 tackles on defense
Parkview
Colin Houck, 6 of 13 passing for 175 yards, 2 TDs
Khyair Spain, 13 rushes for 183 yards, 3 TDs
Mike Matthews, 3 catches for 150 yards, 2 TDs
Donovan Paris, 8 rushes for 52 yards, TD
Zach Hill, 2 catches for 20 yards, 5 rushes for 37 yards
Anthony Arrington, 75 percent blocking grade
South Gwinnett
Pierre Ford, 3 catches for 122 yards, 9-yard run
Recommended for you
ON THE MARKET: 3 million dollar estate in Suwannee features in-home spa and Junior Olympic-sized pool
This stone and brick 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom estate sits on just over one acre of land in Suwannee. Featuring a unique, custom floor plan, this home delivers the wow factor. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented