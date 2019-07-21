LAWRENCEVILLE – Bryse Wilson pitched seven scoreless innings and the offense tallied 13 hits as the Gwinnett Stripers routed the Rochester Red Wings 12-1 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (59-41) swept the three-game series and moved a half-game ahead of Durham (59-42) for first place in the International League South Division. Gwinnett recorded its second sweep of Rochester in club history, and its first since sweeping a four-game series at Coolray Field from July 27-30, 2010.
Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI double by Ryan LaMarre and a sacrifice fly by Rafael Ortega. The Stripers broke it open at 9-0 with a seven-run fourth, highlighted by a two-run single from Luis Marte and a two-run double by Ortega.
The lead grew to 12-0 as Gwinnett scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth. Rochester (48-52) ended the shutout in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Brian Schales, making it 12-1.
Wilson (W, 5-7) scattered four hits, walked none and struck out four in his seven innings for his first win with Gwinnett since June 22. Ben Rowen worked an inning and allowed a run on two hits. Dan Winkler tossed a scoreless ninth.
“I came in, established the fastball and attacked the zone,” Wilson said. “I was comfortable throughout the game and my velocity was where I wanted it to be.”
Ortega went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Marte went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and LaMarre went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Marte went 7-for-7 with a double, three runs and four RBIs in two games during the series. Ortega leads the IL in runs (75), doubles (30), extra-base hits (51) and total bases (198).
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday against Louisville for a 7 p.m. game at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-2, 5.20 ERA) will start for the Stripers.