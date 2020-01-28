The National Transportation Safety Board has released video from the Calabasas, Calif., site where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The footage includes video shot from the investigation on the ground, as well as clips from a drone above the wreckage.
Here's a look at the NTSB video:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.