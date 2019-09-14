ATLANTA — Four Gwinnett County products played large roles in The Citadel’s 27-24 overtime win against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
“We had some Georgia guys who played extremely well,” Bulldogs coach Brent Thompson said.
Running back Clay Harris, who played at Norcross, was the game’s top runner. He carried 26 times for 93 yards. Right tackle Denzel Wright, who played at Grayson, started and helped the team amass 320 yards rushing.
On defense, defensive lineman Aaron Brawley, who also played at Grayson, had five tackles and made a big play to stop a Georgia Tech run in overtime. Punter Matt Campbell, who played at Mill Creek, had three kicks for a 38-yard average.
Jackets lose another lineman
Georgia Tech lost another starting offensive lineman on Saturday when left tackle Jahaziel Lee was taken off the field on the cart after hurting his left knee with 2:09 left in the third quarter.
Lee is the second starter on the offensive line to suffer a big injury; left guard Mike Minihan was injured a week ago. Center Kenny Cooper was hurt last week, too, but returned this week.
Coach Geoff Collins was on the field with Lee while the medical staff was working on him. He was amazed at the reaction of the veteran senior. Lee, despite being in a lot of pain, began to give Collins a rundown of who should follow him in the rotation.
“He starts rattling off who should go where in his absence,” Collins said. “Even in a bad situation, he was able to process what was the best for the team.”
Most of the ensuing reps at left tackle were taken by Hamp Gibbs, a 6-foot-3 walk-on from Augusta. Last week walk-on William Lay III played 90 percent of the snaps when Minihan was injured.
A record week for Curry
Linebacker David Curry, a redshirt sophomore from Buford, had a career-high 14 tackles, including one for loss and one sack. He also intercepted the second pass of his career.
“He kept it together, kept changing calls, kept getting us lined up,” Collins said. “I’m proud of him. He is a warrior.”
Other personal bests came from defensive back Kaleb Oliver and linebacker Quez Jackson, who each had seven tackles.
First score for Camp
Senior Jalen Camp got the first touchdown reception of his career. He had one-on-one coverage and outworked the defender for the ball. Lucas Johnson delivered the pass, which resulted in a 33-yard touchdown. It was also the first career touchdown pass for Johnson.
Notes
Quarterback James Graham, a redshirt freshman from Fitzgerald, did not play Saturday because of an undisclosed injury. Graham was wearing a boot on his foot on the sidelines. Georgia Tech’s four captains were Tariq Carpenter, Christian Campbell, Jerry Howard and Lee. The honorary captain was John Paul Foschi, who played at Georgia Tech from 2000-03 and was voted captain in 2003. Flex and special teams player Nathan Cottrell won the No. 90 jersey that belonged to the late Brandon Adams.