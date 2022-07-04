Most teenagers would love to get behind the wheel of a high-performance sports car and Buford’s Zack Ping is doing just that.
The North Gwinnett senior will be racing in a World Racing League event this weekend at Road Atlanta, driving the 701 Porsche Cayman in the GP1 division for the Round 3 Racing team.
Ping will compete in two endurance races over the weekend, a nine-hour race on Saturday and a seven-hour race on Sunday.
“It’s very different from sprint racing,” he said.
He explained that sprint racing is much shorter (about 20 to 40 minutes) and in endurance racing, you have to take care of the car and engine rather than going full-blast.
“Consistency is better than overall lap time (in endurance racing),” he said.
Ping is currently ranked second the GP1 national rankings and he won a race in March at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. The schedule also included races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in April, Road America in May and Daytona International Raceway in June.
After this weekend’s races at Road Atlanta, the WRL heads to Virginia International Raceway in September, Sebring International Raceway in October, and Circuit of the Americas in December.
His thoughts on racing at those elite courses?
“It’s a very cool experience, not many people have that experience,” he said. “When you’re there, it’s a surreal moment.”
His favorite track?
“Honestly, (Road Atlanta is) one of my favorite tracks,” he said. “It’s my home track and it’s a really fast track and I like fast tracks. There’s really nothing like it.”
Some other favorite tracks are Sebring and Daytona because of the history and COTAS because its’s a Formula One track.
Before joining the Round 3 Racing team, Ping had been on another team. He said that while it wasn’t a bad team, it was time for a change.
“It’s been a very good experience,” he said of being on the Round 3 team. “They’re all very welcoming and very nice.”
Round 3 is owned by the father-son duo of Buz and Brad McCall. The McCalls have also owned teams in NASCAR Xfinity and Cup, IMSA, and SCCA Trans-Am.
Ping’s goals at this point of his racing career?
“To drive the best I can and make myself noticeable,” he said. “You never know what could happen in racing. I am just trying to stay in the moment and just do the best I can do.”
His ultimate goals are to make it Formula One or another top series or drive for a top sports car team such as McLaren.
Lando Norris, a driver with the McLaren Formula One team, is one of Ping’s favorite drivers. Some other favorite F1 drivers include 2021 F1 world champion Max Verstappen and Charles LeClerc, who is currently third in the F1 standings.
His favorite IndyCar drivers are Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson.
Ping first got into racing about two years ago through his father Jeff, who was a member at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville.
At the time you had to be 18 to ride in a car and 21 to drive a race car, but Zack and his brother Noah took part in a three-day school to become licensed to drive race cars.
They were coached by Sean Rayhall, who has competed in a variety of racecars and series.
“It just kind of took off from there,” Zack said.
The Ping brothers also began competing in the Radical Cup Series but not against each other as they were in different divisions.
“Dad wouldn’t let us race together because he knew how we would race and maybe wreck each other,” Zack said.
Noah is currently racing in Formula 4 United States Championship and is currently ranked third in the points standings.
Noah is coming off a victory on June 26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.