North Gwinnett grad Tyler Goodson named as a first-teamer on the All-Big Ten Conference Football Team by both the league’s coaches and media.
The Iowa running back leads the Hawkeyes and ranks second in the Big Ten with 762 rushing yards. His seven rushing touchdowns are tied for third most in the Big Ten, and he has four 100-yard rushing games this season, as well as the longest run by a Big Ten player with an 80-yard TD in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin.
The coaches named Buford grad and Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller to the third team. He was honorable mention on the media team.
Peachtree Ridge grad Payne Durham, a tight end at Purdue, earned honorable mention acclaim from the coaches and the media.
