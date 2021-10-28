urgent North Gwinnett's Tyler Bak commits to Wofford From Staff Reports Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tyler Bak Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Gwinnett junior Tyler Bak committed Thursday to the Wofford College (S.C.) baseball program. Bak is a prospect as an outfielder and left-handed pitcher. Recommended for you +5 GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this Halloween weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 29-31 Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 