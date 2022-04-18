_NCC3705.jpg

North Gwinnett's Thomas Allard (0) dribbles against Mill Creek on Dec. 9, 2021.

 Nicole Seitz

North Gwinnett seniors Thomas Allard and Amaru Grosvenor signed with college basketball programs last week.

Allard signed with Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.) and Grosvenor signed with Brevard College (N.C.) after helping the Bulldogs to the state playoffs and the Region 8-AAAAAAA title last season.

