North Gwinnett tennis player Rachel Wang was recognized recently with the Al Parker Award for Junior Player of the Year by USTA Georgia.
Wang is one of Georgia’s top junior players and also excels off the court. She has earned The President’s Volunteer Service Award each year since sixth grade for performing more than 200 hours of community service each year, and also received The Princeton Club of Georgia Community Service Awards. She also was a Positive Athlete Georgia honoree this year.
She went undefeated in singles for North this spring, helping the Bulldogs to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title and to the state playoffs.
