North Gwinnett’s Nick Stark and Brookwood’s Gillian Lee won the diving titles Wednesday night in the Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving Championships.
Stark won the boys division with 565.40 points, finishing just ahead of Parkview’s C.J. Bennett’s score of 542.45. Mountain View’s Sam Tennell was third at 494.60, followed by Parkview’s Lance Deane (489.35) and Archer’s Luke Frierson (451.00) in the top five.
Rounding out the top 10 boys were Brookwood’s Collin Jarnagin (sixth, 429.70), Grayson’s Stephen Muessle (seventh, 424.30), Parkview’s Haven Maruyama (eighth, 406.80), Collins Hill’s Austin Wahl (ninth, 375.25) and Parkview’s Thomas Forbes (10th, 370.25).
Lee became the girls champion with 542.05 points, considerably ahead of second-place Morgan Lemmings of North Gwinnett (432.25). Norcross’ Samantha Baker (395.70) was third, Collins Hill’s Dominique Goodman (389.75) took fourth and Norcross’ Kenley Diaz (385.25) was fifth.
The remainder of the girls top 10 consisted of Lanier’s Prielle Zafft (sixth, 374.95), Brookwood’s Delaney Livengood (seventh, 366.15), Brookwood’s Nadia Davis (eighth, 362.90), Duluth’s Yasmine Koster (ninth, 355.05) and Lanier’s Courtney Makowsky (10th, 341.20).
