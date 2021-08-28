©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 00127.JPG
North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane (3) runs with the ball against Hoover during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

North Gwinnett running back Marcus McFarlane committed Saturday to the Elon University football program.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder earned first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA honors last season after rushing 127 times for 803 yards (6.3 per carry) and five touchdowns.

