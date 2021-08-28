urgent North Gwinnett's Marcus McFarlane commits to Elon From Staff Reports Aug 28, 2021 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Gwinnett's Marcus Mcfarlane (3) runs with the ball against Hoover during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo: Dale Zanine Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Gwinnett running back Marcus McFarlane committed Saturday to the Elon University football program. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder earned first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA honors last season after rushing 127 times for 803 yards (6.3 per carry) and five touchdowns. Recommended for you +96 PHOTOS: Norcross at Mill Creek Football Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Marcus Mcfarlane Elon University American Football Sport Honor Touchdown Program First Team Football More Sports Sports urgent North Gwinnett's Marcus McFarlane commits to Elon From Staff Reports Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 