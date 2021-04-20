North Gwinnett junior Lindsay Kahren committed Monday to the college volleyball program at William & Mary.
Kahren, a defensive specialist and libero, helped the Bulldogs to the Gwinnett County championship, the Region 8-AAAAAA title and the Class AAAAAAA Final Four last season. She was previously a highly ranked tennis player and a 2020 Daily Post Super Six selection in that sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.