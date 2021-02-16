©Dale Zanine 2020_10_2701487.JPG
North Gwinnett's Laila Sims (21) gets a hit against Grayson during the state playoffs at Grayson High School.

North Gwinnett senior Laila Sims committed Monday to the University of Chicago fastpitch softball program.

Sims, an outfielder, earned all-county honors from both the Gwinnett Diamond Club and the Daily Post last season after helping the Bulldogs to the state finals.

