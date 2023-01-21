©Dale Zanine 2022_08_20 00024.jpg

North Gwinnett's Kenan Holmes (3) runs against McEachern during the Corky Kell Classic Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

 Dale Zanine

North Gwinnett senior Kenan Holmes committed Friday to the Washburn University (Kans.) football program.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound athlete is a prospect at wide receiver and defensive back. He was a first-team all-county kick returner this season by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett.

