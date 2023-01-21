Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 4:10 am
North Gwinnett's Kenan Holmes (3) runs against McEachern during the Corky Kell Classic Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
North Gwinnett senior Kenan Holmes committed Friday to the Washburn University (Kans.) football program.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound athlete is a prospect at wide receiver and defensive back. He was a first-team all-county kick returner this season by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett.
