©Dale Zanine 2021_09_25 01221.JPG
Buford’s Ashley Sturzoiu follows through on a kill during the Gwinnett County Volleyball finals between Buford and North Gwinnett at GAC.

 Dale Zanine

North Gwinnett’s Joya Screen and Buford’s Ashley Sturzoiu earned the top honors on the All-Gwinnett County Volleyball Team selected by the county’s coaches.

Screen was named Gwinnett’s Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and Sturzoiu was honored as AAAAAA-A Player of the Year. Their teams also were selected as Team of the Year for those classifications.

North’s Kristina Stinson was voted AAAAAAA Coach of the Year, in addition to being honored for reaching 100 career wins during the season. Buford’s Hadli Daniels and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Rachel VanderPol shared the AAAAAA-A Coach of the Year honor. The coaches also recognized Dacula coach Jason Berube for passing 200 career wins during the season.

The all-county selections and academic award winners are as follows:

Class AAAAAAA All-County

First Team

Sofia Angel, Collins Hill

Alanis Bernis, Mill Creek

Claire Catterton, Norcross

Abby DeLoach, Brookwood

Daniela Domkam, North Gwinnett

Imani Howell, Archer

Maggie McColley, Mountain View

Haedyn McGraft, Mill Creek

Hannah Sanders, Brookwood

Abby Schirm, Parkview

Reesa Schroeder, Norcross

Madison Sheard, Grayson

Ivelina Teneva, Duluth

Cadence Thomas, Peachtree Ridge

Natalie Wilhoit, Mountain View

Second Team

Abby Allen, Archer; Kayanna Bowden, Grayson; Arianna Crayton, Archer; Kendal Crumpler, North Gwinnett; Victoria Davenport, Duluth; Brooke Godfree, Parkview; Stephanie Hernandez, Peachtree Ridge; Brooke Jackson, Meadowcreek; Lauren Marschke, Norcross; Mia Mattson, Parkview; Hannah Meekins, Mill Creek; Yuliana Moss-Arbelaez, Collins Hill; Ava Scott, Mill Creek; Madison Rae Skeete, Grayson; Tamiya Threatt, South Gwinnett; Destiny Washington, Discovery

Honorable Mention

Alexis Bartlett, Archer; Kelsey Barwick, Archer; Jalyn Carter, Peachtree Ridge; Isabella Casagrande, Norcross; Ami Choates, Duluth; Gabby DeRosa, North Gwinnett; Nicole Eguwatu, Discovery; Mimi Ezigpe, Discovery; Mariana Fajardo, Mountain View; Makayla Howell, Collins Hill; Brooke Ingram, South Gwinnett; Iyana Isaac, South Gwinnett; Victoria Lawyer, Berkmar; Ariana Moss, Collins Hill; SaNyah Muller, Grayson; Doris Onyeanula, South Gwinnett; Kate Phelan, Brookwood; Avery Robinson, Mountain View; Maiah Sjogren, Parkview; Ella Smedlund, Duluth; Amiyah Spann, Peachtree Ridge; Taniesha St. Ange, Discovery

Class AAAAAA-A All-County

First Team

Ramsey Chambers, Hebron Christian

Mikayla Hayden, Buford

Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian

Gracyn Miller, Providence Christian

Naya Ohuabunwa, Greater Atlanta Christian

Gracie Rose, Greater Atlanta Christian

Kate Scheessele, Lanier

Arissa Shepherd, Dacula

Anna Beth Stokes, Dacula

Lauren Van Wie, Wesleyan

Second Team

Anna Askue, Dacula; Sydney Austin, Buford; Callie Chapman, Providence; Kiana Polk, Buford; Janie Stinchcomb, GAC; Cherokee Terry, Hebron

Honorable Mention

Abby Askue, Dacula; Kristian Brown, Hebron; Courtney Howerton, Lanier; Carmen Jamison, Shiloh; Reign Jarin, Lanier; Ryan Jeremiah, Providence; Nehemiah Jinks, Central Gwinnett; Savannah Johnson, Wesleyan; Taylor Lewis, Providence; Eva McLean, Lanier; Lily Owenby, GAC; Sophia Shaffer, Wesleyan; Parker Tidwell, Wesleyan

Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Elizabeth Parker

Berkmar: Oluwafeyikemi Anjola

Brookwood: Lily Ito

Buford: Alex Carefoot

Central Gwinnett: Melyssa Marroquin

Collins Hill: Vicky Vilchez

Dacula: Arissa Shepherd

Discovery: Taniesha St. Ange

Duluth: Rebecca Munoz

GAC: Autumn Clark

Grayson: Syniah Hudson

Hebron: Morgan Smith

Lanier: Bailey Bradford

Meadowcreek: Amy Tran

Mill Creek: Riley Busch

Mountain View: Savannah Milburn

Norcross: Reesa Schroeder

North Gwinnett: Lindsay Kahren

Parkview: Peyton Refling

Peachtree Ridge: Stephanie Hernandez

Providence: Gabi Hartley

Shiloh: Haley Scott

South Gwinnett: Tamiaya Threat

Wesleyan: Avery Daum

