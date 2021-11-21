North Gwinnett’s Joya Screen and Buford’s Ashley Sturzoiu earned the top honors on the All-Gwinnett County Volleyball Team selected by the county’s coaches.
Screen was named Gwinnett’s Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and Sturzoiu was honored as AAAAAA-A Player of the Year. Their teams also were selected as Team of the Year for those classifications.
North’s Kristina Stinson was voted AAAAAAA Coach of the Year, in addition to being honored for reaching 100 career wins during the season. Buford’s Hadli Daniels and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Rachel VanderPol shared the AAAAAA-A Coach of the Year honor. The coaches also recognized Dacula coach Jason Berube for passing 200 career wins during the season.
The all-county selections and academic award winners are as follows:
Class AAAAAAA All-County
First Team
Sofia Angel, Collins Hill
Alanis Bernis, Mill Creek
Claire Catterton, Norcross
Abby DeLoach, Brookwood
Daniela Domkam, North Gwinnett
Imani Howell, Archer
Maggie McColley, Mountain View
Haedyn McGraft, Mill Creek
Hannah Sanders, Brookwood
Abby Schirm, Parkview
Reesa Schroeder, Norcross
Madison Sheard, Grayson
Ivelina Teneva, Duluth
Cadence Thomas, Peachtree Ridge
Natalie Wilhoit, Mountain View
Second Team
Abby Allen, Archer; Kayanna Bowden, Grayson; Arianna Crayton, Archer; Kendal Crumpler, North Gwinnett; Victoria Davenport, Duluth; Brooke Godfree, Parkview; Stephanie Hernandez, Peachtree Ridge; Brooke Jackson, Meadowcreek; Lauren Marschke, Norcross; Mia Mattson, Parkview; Hannah Meekins, Mill Creek; Yuliana Moss-Arbelaez, Collins Hill; Ava Scott, Mill Creek; Madison Rae Skeete, Grayson; Tamiya Threatt, South Gwinnett; Destiny Washington, Discovery
Honorable Mention
Alexis Bartlett, Archer; Kelsey Barwick, Archer; Jalyn Carter, Peachtree Ridge; Isabella Casagrande, Norcross; Ami Choates, Duluth; Gabby DeRosa, North Gwinnett; Nicole Eguwatu, Discovery; Mimi Ezigpe, Discovery; Mariana Fajardo, Mountain View; Makayla Howell, Collins Hill; Brooke Ingram, South Gwinnett; Iyana Isaac, South Gwinnett; Victoria Lawyer, Berkmar; Ariana Moss, Collins Hill; SaNyah Muller, Grayson; Doris Onyeanula, South Gwinnett; Kate Phelan, Brookwood; Avery Robinson, Mountain View; Maiah Sjogren, Parkview; Ella Smedlund, Duluth; Amiyah Spann, Peachtree Ridge; Taniesha St. Ange, Discovery
Class AAAAAA-A All-County
First Team
Ramsey Chambers, Hebron Christian
Mikayla Hayden, Buford
Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian
Gracyn Miller, Providence Christian
Naya Ohuabunwa, Greater Atlanta Christian
Gracie Rose, Greater Atlanta Christian
Kate Scheessele, Lanier
Arissa Shepherd, Dacula
Anna Beth Stokes, Dacula
Lauren Van Wie, Wesleyan
Second Team
Anna Askue, Dacula; Sydney Austin, Buford; Callie Chapman, Providence; Kiana Polk, Buford; Janie Stinchcomb, GAC; Cherokee Terry, Hebron
Honorable Mention
Abby Askue, Dacula; Kristian Brown, Hebron; Courtney Howerton, Lanier; Carmen Jamison, Shiloh; Reign Jarin, Lanier; Ryan Jeremiah, Providence; Nehemiah Jinks, Central Gwinnett; Savannah Johnson, Wesleyan; Taylor Lewis, Providence; Eva McLean, Lanier; Lily Owenby, GAC; Sophia Shaffer, Wesleyan; Parker Tidwell, Wesleyan
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Elizabeth Parker
Berkmar: Oluwafeyikemi Anjola
Brookwood: Lily Ito
Buford: Alex Carefoot
Central Gwinnett: Melyssa Marroquin
Collins Hill: Vicky Vilchez
Dacula: Arissa Shepherd
Discovery: Taniesha St. Ange
Duluth: Rebecca Munoz
GAC: Autumn Clark
Grayson: Syniah Hudson
Hebron: Morgan Smith
Lanier: Bailey Bradford
Meadowcreek: Amy Tran
Mill Creek: Riley Busch
Mountain View: Savannah Milburn
Norcross: Reesa Schroeder
North Gwinnett: Lindsay Kahren
Parkview: Peyton Refling
Peachtree Ridge: Stephanie Hernandez
Providence: Gabi Hartley
Shiloh: Haley Scott
South Gwinnett: Tamiaya Threat
Wesleyan: Avery Daum
