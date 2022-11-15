Gwinnett’s coaches recognized the best in local high school volleyball with its season-ending all-county awards.
The top awards went to Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year — shared by North Gwinnett’s Joya Screen and Buford’s Ashley Sturzoiu — and the Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year, Greater Atlanta Christian’s Gracie Rose.
State champions Buford and GAC were named Team of the Year in each division, while the Coach of the Year honors went to Buford’s Christina Lecoeuvre in AAAAAAA and GAC’s Rachel VanderPol in AAAAAA-A.
All-county players and scholar-athletes also were selected. Those are as follows:
Class AAAAAAA
All-County First Team
Sofia Angel, Collins Hill
Sydney Austin, Buford
Polly Cummings, Buford
Victoria Davenport, Duluth
Ainsley Gardner, Parkview
Alaina Giordano, Norcross
Imani Howell, Archer
Lauren Marschke, Norcross
Katherine Mollette, North Gwinnett
Hannah Sanders, Brookwood
Ava Scott, Mill Creek
Abby Taylor, North Gwinnett
Cadence Thomas, Peachtree Ridge
Natalie Wilhoit, Mountain View
Ella Xiong, Dacula
All-County Second Team
Abby Allen, Archer; Anna Askue, Dacula; Kai Bailey, Collins Hill; Isla Barrett, Peachtree Ridge; Ami Choates, Duluth; Dylan Cummings, Buford; Stephanie Eroh, Mill Creek; Sofia Guerrero-Wilson, Norcross; Cailyn Hollinquest, North Gwinnett; Tatiana Marmolejo, Parkview; Melaina McKelvey, Mountain View; Kate Phelan, Brookwood; Destiny Washington, Discovery; Kendall White, Norcross; Nya Williamson, South Gwinnett
All-County Honorable Mention
Ayo Sheba, Archer; Kelsey Barwick, Archer; Daniela Torres, Berkmar; Rebecca Miranda, Brookwood; Keira Robinson, Brookwood; Doneisha Baldwin, Central Gwinnett; Ariana Moss Arbelaez, Collins Hill; Makayla Howell, Collins Hill; Breah Watson, Dacula; Rebecca Grigoras, Dacula; Taniesha St. Ange, Discovery; Mimi Ezikpe, Discovery; Hellen Rodriguez-Garcia, Discovery; Leah Moss, Duluth; Brooke Jackson, Meadowcreek; Alyssa Larence, Mill Creek; Hanna Meekins, Mill Creek; Mariana Fajardo, Mountain View; Averi Robinson, Mountain View; Makayla Swearingen, Parkview; Feliz Pearson, Parkview; Amiyah Spann, Peachtree Ridge; Madison Armstrong, Peachtree Ridge; Reanna Durden, South Gwinnett; Iyana Isaac, South Gwinnett; Noelani Strozier, South Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA-A
All-County First Team
Maddie Burrough, GAC
Callie Chapman, Providence
Avery Daum, Wesleyan
Reign Jarin, Lanier
Ryan Jeremiah, Providence
Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron
Naya Ohuabunwa, GAC
Kate Scheessele, Lanier
Brooke Thao, Hebron
Lauren Van Wie, Wesleyan
All-County Second Team
Blanca Cruz, Shiloh; Kayla Matthews, Hebron; Eva McLean, Lanier; Sara Marie Miller, Wesleyan; Lily Owenby, GAC; Mar’ley Phillips, Seckinger
All-County Honorable Mention
Kayla Lane, Hebron; Allie Burgbacher, Lanier; Taylor Lewis, Providence; Emmy Moody, Providence; Reagan Brooks, Seckinger; Haley Scott, Shiloh; Drayauna Cook, Shiloh; Alnell Cann-Hanson, Shiloh; Parker Tidwell, Wesleyan
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Kelsey Barwick
Berkmar: Oluwafeyikemi Anjola
Brookwood: Natasha Kravis
Buford: Payton Danley
Central Gwinnett: Melyssa Marroquin
Collins Hill: Maya Tate
Dacula: Brieana Nelson
Discovery: Helena Rodriguez-Garcia
Discovery: Helen Rodriguez-Garcia
Duluth: Rebecca Munoz
GAC: Naya Ohuabunwa
Hebron: Harper Mazzawi
Lanier: Cigi Stroud
Meadowcreek: J’Myya Williams
Mill Creek: Hanna Meekins
Mountain View: Diana Strambu
Norcross: Naomi Coates
North Gwinnett: Katherine Mollette
Parkview: Audrey McCulloh
Peachtree Ridge: Madison Armstrong
Providence: Gabi Hartley
Seckinger: Ana Chavez
Shiloh: Haley Scott
South Gwinnett: Kaila Lewis
Wesleyan: Sophia Shaffer
Recommended for you
To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Click for more.Richest NFL players
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.