North Gwinnett grad Josh Downs, a freshman at North Carolina, had a breakout football game Saturday night in the Tar Heels’ 41-27 loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.
Downs caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder that put North Carolina up 27-20 with 13:51 left in the fourth quarter. His previous TD catch, a 10-yarder in the third quarter, gave the Tar Heels a 20-17 lead.
Downs entered the game with three catches for 28 yards and a TD.
