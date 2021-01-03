North Gwinnett grad Josh Downs, a freshman at North Carolina, had a breakout football game Saturday night in the Tar Heels’ 41-27 loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

Downs caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder that put North Carolina up 27-20 with 13:51 left in the fourth quarter. His previous TD catch, a 10-yarder in the third quarter, gave the Tar Heels a 20-17 lead.

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Texas A&M vs North Carolina

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Downs entered the game with three catches for 28 yards and a TD.

