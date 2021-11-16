As early-season high school basketball showcases go, the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic rarely fails to disappoint those looking for some of the state’s best teams and players.
This year’s event is no different.
The annual showcase at North Gwinnett — sponsored by longtime NFL tight end (and North alum) Jared Cook — features three busy days of boys basketball beginning Saturday.
"This is probably the most excited we've ever been for our event,” North boys coach Matt Garner said. “We can't wait to get people back in the stands to watch this amazing lineup of talent. Also, this may be the most difficult schedule our squad has ever faced at the event, so we are pumped about the challenge ahead of us. Jared and his family have been so good to our program and community over the years. We are so thankful we can continue this great tradition of hosting the premier high school run event in the state each year."
This year’s boys field includes six of the top 10 teams in Sandy’s Spiel’s Class AAAAAAA state rankings, led by No. 1 Milton, also ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps. Host North, ranked sixth in AAAAAAA, faces Milton in Saturday’s 6:30 nightcap of a four-game slate.
In addition to those two, ranked AAAAAAA teams involved are No. 4 Grayson, No. 5 Pebblebrook, No. 7 Archer and No. 9 Etowah. They are joined by Pace Academy, No. 1 in AA, and two ranked teams in Class A Private — No. 2 Galloway and No. 3 Greenforest.
Not surprisingly, those teams include top individual talent. Milton point guard Bruce Thornton, an Ohio State recruit, is the state’s top-ranked senior, and his teammate, guard Kanaan Carlyle, is a five-star junior. North’s R.J. Godfrey is headed to Clemson. Other players of note competing in the Jared Cook Classic are Pace senior Josh Reed (Cincinnati recruit) and 7-foot Greenforest Gai Chol, a highly touted junior.
