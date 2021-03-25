North Gwinnett senior Izzy Durnell, the Daily Post’s 2020 Volleyball Player of the Year, has earned postseason All-American honors.
Durnell was an honorable mention selection on the Under Armour Girls High School All-American Team, and also was honorable mention on the PrepVolleyball.com All-American Team.
She had 255 kills, 43 service aces, 81 total blocks, 310 digs and 361 serves received as a senior, helping the Bulldogs to Gwinnett County and Region 8-AAAAAAA titles, as well as a trip to the state semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.