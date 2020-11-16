Buford, Hebron Christian and North Gwinnett headlined the All-Gwinnett County Volleyball Team, selected by the county’s coaches.
Buford’s Mikayla Hayden and Hebron’s Malia Fisher were named co-players of the year for Class AAAAAA-A, while the Team of the Year went to Class AAAAAA state champion Buford. The Wolves’ Hadli Daniels was chosen as county coach of the year in AAAAAA and below.
North Gwinnett swept the AAAAAAA awards with player of year Izzy Durnell, coach of the year Kristina Stinson and team of the year.
The following coaches were recognized for hitting milestones — Hebron’s Taylor Davis (300 wins), Grayson’s Vanita McGough (200 wins), Collins Hill’s Kimberlee Mankin (100 wins), Greater Atlanta Christian’s Rachel VanderPol (100 wins) and Peachtree Ridge’s Jaileen Juan (100 wins).
The following all-county selections and scholar-athlete winners also were honored by the coaches.
Class AAAAAAA All-County
First team
Abby DeLoach, Brookwood
Ashanti Williams, Collins Hill
Madison Bragg, Duluth
Kelley Clarke, Grayson
Nadia Carter, Mill Creek
Joha Bernis, Mill Creek
Maggie McColley, Mountain View
Bella Murray, Norcross
Joya Screen, North Gwinnett
Macey Sipmann, North Gwinnett
Jordan Godfree, Parkview
Meg Youngblood, Parkview
Genavi Oyoyo, Peachtree Ridge
Alira Allen, South Gwinnett
Second Team
Erin Walker, Archer
Lauryn Latimore, Brookwood
Sofia Angel Munzo, Collins Hill
Kai Bailey, Collins Hill
Jewel Cobb, Duluth
Justyce Sheard, Grayson
Shelby Mullins, Mill Creek
Jessica Freire, Mill Creek
Neleah Patton, Mountain View
Reesa Schroeder, Norcross
Isabella Casagrande, Norcross
Shannon Quinn, North Gwinnett
Abby Schirm, Parkview
Sarah Ramsey, Parkview
Yara Marizcal, Peachtree Ridge
Honorable mention
Mackenzie Hamilton, Collins Hill
Summer Walton, Discovery
Tanisha St. Ange, Discovery
India Sampson, Duluth
Ivelina Teneva, Duluth
Cadence Thomas, Grayson
Madison Rae-Skeete, Grayson
Ava Youngblood, Mountain View
Paige Nettesheim, Mountain View
Hannah Kluesner, Peachtree Ridge
Jalyn Carter, Peachtree Ridge
Doris Onyeanula, South Gwinnett
Jayla Caldwell, South Gwinnett
Sarah Smith, South Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA-A All-County
First team
Ashley Sturzoiu, Buford
Grace Adams, Buford
Arissa Shepherd, Dacula
Anna Beth Stokes, Dacula
Janie Stinchcomb, GAC
Emma Tennant, Hebron
Cameron Davis, Lanier
Maisy Hufford, Providence
Riley Bryan, Wesleyan
Avery Daum, Wesleyan
Second team
Macy Upshaw, Buford; Naya Ohuabunwa, GAC; Carly Heidger, Hebron; Angelia Bonner, Hebron; MyAhn Byrd, Lanier; Laura Van Wie, Wesleyan
Honorable mention
Nehemiah Jinks, Central Gwinnett; Kaya Gusaeff, Dacula; Abby Askue, Dacula; Gracie Rose, GAC; Lexy Taylor, GAC; Bailey Bradford, Lanier; Courtney Howerton, Lanier; Taylor Lewis, Providence; Callie Chapman, Providence; Ryan Jeremiah, Providence; Alden Pridgen, Wesleyan
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Madison Holland
Berkmar: Jennifer Tran
Brookwood: Lily Ito
Buford: Mary McSwain
Central Gwinnett: Aden Eshetu
Collins Hill: Vicky Vilchez
Dacula: Kaya Gusaeff
Discovery: Tanisha Strange
Duluth: Cristina Nasul
Grayson: Justyce Sheard
GAC: Autumn Clark
Hebron: Macy Maynard
Lanier: Maia Rowland
Meadowcreek: Emily Castro-Vanegas
Mill Creek: Gabby Burleigh
Mountain View: Savannah Milburn
Norcross: Bella Murray
North Gwinnett: Laura Thomas
Parkview: Jordan Godfree
Peachtree Ridge: Jalyn Carter
Providence: Savannah Walker
South Gwinnett: Carolyn Watkins
Alden Pridgen, Wesleyan
