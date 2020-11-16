©Dale Zanine 2020_11_0700994.JPG
Buford, Hebron Christian and North Gwinnett headlined the All-Gwinnett County Volleyball Team, selected by the county’s coaches.

Buford’s Mikayla Hayden and Hebron’s Malia Fisher were named co-players of the year for Class AAAAAA-A, while the Team of the Year went to Class AAAAAA state champion Buford. The Wolves’ Hadli Daniels was chosen as county coach of the year in AAAAAA and below.

North Gwinnett swept the AAAAAAA awards with player of year Izzy Durnell, coach of the year Kristina Stinson and team of the year.

The following coaches were recognized for hitting milestones — Hebron’s Taylor Davis (300 wins), Grayson’s Vanita McGough (200 wins), Collins Hill’s Kimberlee Mankin (100 wins), Greater Atlanta Christian’s Rachel VanderPol (100 wins) and Peachtree Ridge’s Jaileen Juan (100 wins).

The following all-county selections and scholar-athlete winners also were honored by the coaches.

Class AAAAAAA All-County

First team

Abby DeLoach, Brookwood

Ashanti Williams, Collins Hill

Madison Bragg, Duluth

Kelley Clarke, Grayson

Nadia Carter, Mill Creek

Joha Bernis, Mill Creek

Maggie McColley, Mountain View

Bella Murray, Norcross

Joya Screen, North Gwinnett

Macey Sipmann, North Gwinnett

Jordan Godfree, Parkview

Meg Youngblood, Parkview

Genavi Oyoyo, Peachtree Ridge

Alira Allen, South Gwinnett

Second Team

Erin Walker, Archer

Lauryn Latimore, Brookwood

Sofia Angel Munzo, Collins Hill

Kai Bailey, Collins Hill

Jewel Cobb, Duluth

Justyce Sheard, Grayson

Shelby Mullins, Mill Creek

Jessica Freire, Mill Creek

Neleah Patton, Mountain View

Reesa Schroeder, Norcross

Isabella Casagrande, Norcross

Shannon Quinn, North Gwinnett

Abby Schirm, Parkview

Sarah Ramsey, Parkview

Yara Marizcal, Peachtree Ridge

Honorable mention

Mackenzie Hamilton, Collins Hill

Summer Walton, Discovery

Tanisha St. Ange, Discovery

India Sampson, Duluth

Ivelina Teneva, Duluth

Cadence Thomas, Grayson

Madison Rae-Skeete, Grayson

Ava Youngblood, Mountain View

Paige Nettesheim, Mountain View

Hannah Kluesner, Peachtree Ridge

Jalyn Carter, Peachtree Ridge

Doris Onyeanula, South Gwinnett

Jayla Caldwell, South Gwinnett

Sarah Smith, South Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA-A All-County

First team

Ashley Sturzoiu, Buford

Grace Adams, Buford

Arissa Shepherd, Dacula

Anna Beth Stokes, Dacula

Janie Stinchcomb, GAC

Emma Tennant, Hebron

Cameron Davis, Lanier

Maisy Hufford, Providence

Riley Bryan, Wesleyan

Avery Daum, Wesleyan

Second team

Macy Upshaw, Buford; Naya Ohuabunwa, GAC; Carly Heidger, Hebron; Angelia Bonner, Hebron; MyAhn Byrd, Lanier; Laura Van Wie, Wesleyan

Honorable mention

Nehemiah Jinks, Central Gwinnett; Kaya Gusaeff, Dacula; Abby Askue, Dacula; Gracie Rose, GAC; Lexy Taylor, GAC; Bailey Bradford, Lanier; Courtney Howerton, Lanier; Taylor Lewis, Providence; Callie Chapman, Providence; Ryan Jeremiah, Providence; Alden Pridgen, Wesleyan

Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Madison Holland

Berkmar: Jennifer Tran

Brookwood: Lily Ito

Buford: Mary McSwain

Central Gwinnett: Aden Eshetu

Collins Hill: Vicky Vilchez

Dacula: Kaya Gusaeff

Discovery: Tanisha Strange

Duluth: Cristina Nasul

Grayson: Justyce Sheard

GAC: Autumn Clark

Hebron: Macy Maynard

Lanier: Maia Rowland

Meadowcreek: Emily Castro-Vanegas

Mill Creek: Gabby Burleigh

Mountain View: Savannah Milburn

Norcross: Bella Murray

North Gwinnett: Laura Thomas

Parkview: Jordan Godfree

Peachtree Ridge: Jalyn Carter

Providence: Savannah Walker

South Gwinnett: Carolyn Watkins

Alden Pridgen, Wesleyan

