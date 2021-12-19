urgent North Gwinnett's Graysen Asher commits to South Carolina-Beaufort From Staff Reports Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graysen Asher Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Gwinnett senior Graysen Asher committed Friday to the University of South Carolina-Beaufort women’s soccer program. Asher is a goalkeeper who plays club soccer for Atlanta Fire United. Recommended for you +48 Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 19, 2021 Each week the Daily Post takes a snapshot of recent health scores from around the county that have been released by the Gwinnett County Health Department. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Sports Sports urgent North Gwinnett's Graysen Asher commits to South Carolina-Beaufort From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports FANS CHOICE WINTER ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Candidate Profiles From Staff ReportsUpdated 1 hr ago Sports urgent Duluth resident, Georgia signee Carter Loflin earns coveted Sage Valley Invitational spot From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Game postponed after five Cavaliers enter protocol Field Level Media 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines 33-Year-Old Bat Loves to Curl Around His Caregiver's Arm and Fall Asleep | The Dodo North Gwinnett's Graysen Asher commits to South Carolina-Beaufort ‘NCIS’: Your Guide to Gibbs’ Rules Duluth resident, Georgia signee Carter Loflin earns coveted Sage Valley Invitational spot {{title}} Latest MCLEOD: How to have tough conversations with confidence Kinzinger says January 6 panel is investigating Trump's involvement in insurrection Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai climbs to at least 75 people in the Philippines From the Siau scops-owl to the Cuban kite: A global hunt aims to find 10 birds long feared extinct Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at the age of 76 » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools unveils calendar for 2022-2023 school yearMan allegedly kills brother-in-law with car after fight at Christmas party, Gwinnett County police saySigning Day stunner: Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter, nation's top recruit, chooses HBCU Jackson StateGwinnett County Public Schools releases 2022 graduation scheduleBuford school board names Melanie Reed as sole finalist to become new superintendentTwo people arrested in connection with mid-November murder at Snellville-area gas station'SNL' took on TikTok with brutal accuracyGwinnett school board will send two redistricting map options to county's legislative delegationTwitter reacts to Collins Hill star Travis Hunter choosing HBCU Jackson State over FSU, GeorgiaCollins Hill football team headed to Las Vegas for bowl game with Washington state champion CollectionsON THE MARKET: Private gated entry, spacious floor plan highlight this Buford homePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 12, 2021PHOTOS: Lawrenceville through the yearsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Dec. 17-19MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13Famous actresses from Georgia10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 13PHOTOS: Collins Hill defeats Milton for Class AAAAAAA state football championship CommentedStacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond (3)Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing (2)Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2)Stacey Abrams defends lack of concession after 2018 gubernatorial loss (2)Gwinnett commissioners approve resolution emphasizing desire to have resident's voice heard in redistricting process (2)Gwinnett BOC puts off final decision on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana — again (2) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Have you finished all your holiday shopping? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I always like to finish early to avoid the stress. Almost. I've got a few more gifts left to buy. I've started but I am struggling to find gifts this year. Are you kidding? I haven't even started shopping. I am not buying gifts this year. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.